  • Wednesday, 1st February, 2023

APC Will Restore Hope to Akwa Ibom, Says Guber Candidate, Udofia 

Nigeria | 25 mins ago

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom State, Obong Akan Udofia, has stated that the party is set to win elections and restore hope to Akwa Ibom people who are yearning for good governance, shared prosperity and sustainable development. 

He made this statement while addressing a large crowd of party supporters who thronged the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo for the Akwa Ibom presidential campaign rally and flag-off of APC governorship campaigns in the state. 

It was a carnival atmosphere with the stadium filled to capacity with cheering crowd as they were treated to musical performances by Chuddy Kay, ‘Ekwe’ crooner, Sample, among others.

In his speech after receiving the party’s flag presented by the party’s National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, who was represented by the Deputy National Chairman (South) Emma Eneukwu, Udofia said the flag was a symbol of hope for the poor and downtrodden. 

He assured them that his administration when elected will bring shared prosperity to the people of the state.

In his remarks, the presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, assured the people that his administration will stimulate economic growth and development for all Akwa Ibom people. 

He also promised to deliver Ibom Deep Sea port if elected as president.

