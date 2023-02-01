2023 General Elections: Taking Stock, Projecting EOD to Tackle Insecurity 

Beyond taking stock of its last year’s activities, Chiemelie Ezeobi reports that the Explosives Ordinance Disposal- Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear, EOD-CBRN, also known as the Anti-Bomb unit of the Nigeria Police, is set to fortify, supervise security of explosives for the forthcoming general elections. To do this, they intend to

intensify surveillance in vulnerable key points

The Explosives Ordinance Disposal- Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear (EOD-CBRN), also known as the Anti-Bomb unit of the Nigeria Police, recently held its first quarterly conference with senior officers, base and unit commanders of the command.

The conference was targeted at brainstorming and appraising their last year’s achievements, identifying operational challenges and evaluating proactive measures to nip in the bud current and emerging threats.

Also, it was a platform to effectively plan and strategise towards the forthcoming general elections scheduled for February 25th and March 11th 2023.

The EOD CBRN Commissioner of Police, CP Zannah Shettima, made this disclosure at the conference themed “Proactive and Strategic EOD-CBRN Security Coverage during 2023 General Election”.

He said: “The theme for the last conference held in 2022 was, “Combating terrorism and banditry through human capital engagement and operational efficiency”.

“As mentioned at the conference, the ability of the government to deter, defeat and respond decisively to terrorist attacks is one of the most challenging priorities facing our nation and has become the leading National security issue.”

Fortifying Security Measures for 2023 Elections

With the 2023 General Elections barely a month away, the Explosives Ordinance Disposal- Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear (EOD-CBRN), known as the Anti-Bomb unit of the Nigeria Police, has set motions in plan to fortify security of all explosive magazines.

This is to prevent it from entering the wrong hands and providing fodder for electoral violence by non-state actors.

Stressing that there will be intensive sweeping of collation centers to detect and render safe any hazardous device during the election, he also pledged to

strengthen intelligence sharing among relevant security agencies, miners, explosive dealers and other stakeholders.

Charging his men to strengthen operational measures before, during and after the elections, he also tasked them to detect and neutralise any threats associated with Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Explosives (CBRNE) materials.

He said: “As the nation prepares for the forthcoming 2023 general election, internal security remains one of the herculean tasks before security agencies in the country. We must be determined as bomb technicians and investigators to constantly review our existing operational approach, to be in consonant with crime-fighting strategies to meet the standards of modern-day policing.

Aside strengthening operational measures, he charged them to enhance security during transportation of explosive and other allied materials.

He also tasked personnel to ensure strict supervision/monitoring of explosive, radioactive and other allied materials during application.

However, he emphasised on regular training and retraining on emergency response and preparedness in all bases and units, just as he stressed on constant awareness lecture on IED recognition and bomb scene management to the police, other security agencies and general public.

Also, to deter the smuggling of such CBRNE materials into the country for nefarious acts, he noted that there are intensive screening of persons and cargos at major points of entry and exits (Seaport, Airports and International land borders).

Not ruling out any incidence, Shettima said they will be prompt emergency response to IED incidents to manage the situation before it causes public panic.

“Over the years, crime and criminality have evolved. This has made our beloved country to be faced with more decentralised and diverse threats across the geo political zones of the country.

“So our strategy to counter these threats must be adaptable and not just to react to emerging threats but to identify and understand emerging trends. To succeed, our counter-lED efforts should not be limited to defeating the devices but to prevent criminals access to IED making materials.

“This objective cannot be met alone by security agencies but also by synergising with stakeholders, International partners and cooperating effectively with the general public. The success of the 2023 General Elections is fundamentally dependent on the professionalism, synergy and patriotism of all law enforcement agencies.

“By the Electoral Act 2020 and best global democratic practices, the police are the lead agency in election security governance. To achieve this mandate, the synergy and collaborative support of all other national security agencies is paramount.”

Commending the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Alkali Baba Usman for his tremendous support to ensure the command has adequate equipment and regular capacity building for officers and men, he said the command would distribute some equipment donated by UNMAS and procured through special interventions to bases/units to boost their operational capacity.

On the distribution of equipment for EOD-CBRN bases/units, the CP said it was mostly targeted at areas like the South-east and North-east given the peculiarities of their security situation.

Among the items to be deployed was Pack eye back pack radiation detector, which is used to detect the gamma and neutron radioactive materials; and the Electronic control measure frequency jammer, which is used as a centre measure for radio command IED.

Others include the Themo scientific RIIDEye which detects and identifies radio isotope from any gamma radiation; and Viken detection night hawk which x-rays packages or cargo before safe procedure is done.

Also to be distributed is the Thermo scientific first defender, known for detecting and identifying unknown solid liquid, chemicals including explosives, industrial and chemical weapons and narcotics; F3 Mine Lab-deep mine detector, used for searching for buried bombs, IEDs and mines.

Taking Stock

Commending all the officers and men of the command for their relentless and selfless efforts in combating and curtailing the criminal use of explosives & accessories, radioactive materials and other hazardous chemicals in the country, CP Zannah gave account of the command in the past one year.

He said the command has braced up to confront emerging threats in “our areas of responsibility by being more proactive and pragmatic by hardening targets, exploring new initiatives/strategies, updating our security architecture, and stocktaking of explosives in magazines across the country. This initiative has helped in curtailing access, checking leakages and reducing criminal use of explosives.

“The year 2022 was characterised with lots of activities. However, the command recorded some commendable successes. These achievements include;

addition of CBRN to the Command Nomenclature to read EOD-CBRNon January 11, 2022; training of 192 newly mobilized personnel from 11th June to 8th July 2022; conducted training for 326 EOD auxiliaries’ personnel from 13th August 2022 to 4th September 2022; and followed the recommendation of the CP EOD-CBRN the Force MGT team Changed the Commands beret, badge, logo and flag on August 15, 2022.

Others include equipment donation from United Nations Mine Action Service and US- Nuclear Smuggling Detection and Deterrence; procurement of EOD-CBRN equipment like jammers, baggage x ray, walkthrough metal detector, geo-locator etc through Special Intervention fund;

donation of one pickup van to EOD-CBRN Base 2 Owerri by IMO State government;

and procurement through special intervention and allocation of one pickup van to EOD-CBRN Units Auchi, Presidential Villa and Idiroko border. More vehicles are being expected.

The unit also recorded the extension of specialized EOD-CBRN duties to Lekki Deep Seaport, Dangote Refinery & fertilizer etc; and international trainings relating to CBRNE materials transportation, detection, prevention and response in Kenya, Austria, India, Spain, Slovakia and Senegal.

In same vein, within period under review, he said the command also recorded enviable progress while responding to incidents across the country. This include but not limited to the following:

on December 12, 2022 EOD BASE 2 Owerri recovered three IEDs, three pieces of non-electric detonator, three strands of safety fuse and three pieces of high explosive at INEC headquarters, Owerri, Imo State; and on December 15, 2022, Base 35 Abakaliki recovered 30 IEDs, 239 pieces of non-electric detonator, 14 pieces of primed initiator, one roll of safety fuse and 101 pieces of high explosive at ObeguIkpleIhuzam, Ishielu L.G.A of Ebonyi State.

Similarly, on December 19, 2022 Base 35 Abakiliki recovered 13 hand grenades and 102 pieces of electric detonator at Umuleje Amaeze, Nkalaha, Ishielu LGA of Ebonyi State; three IEDs were rendered safe at Police Area Command, Ihiala, Anambra State following attack by suspected IPOB members on December 28, 2022.

Again, commending the IGP for his tremendous support in ensuring that the command has adequate equipment and regular capacity building for officers and men in line with global best practices, CP Shettima charged personnel to continue their commitment to matters of national interest which has been the hallmark of all their activities.

Quote

