  Tuesday, 31st January, 2023

Zulum Visits Gwoza, Upgrades General Hospital, Sites Nursing College

Nigeria


Governor Babagana Umara Zulum was in Gwoza town of southern Borno on Sunday, where he announced the upgrade of the Gwoza General Hospital to a Specialist Hospital, which would undergo some expansion, get more equipment and consultants for different specialised areas of medical needs.

Zulum also announced a plan to establish a new college of Nursing studies to be sited in Gwoza.

The Governor made the revelations, when he paid homage to the Emir of Gwoza, Mohammed Shehu Timta.

“Your royal highness, insha’Allah, we have appropriated the establishment of a College of Nursing in the 2023 budget and insha Allah, when voted for a second term, we will ensure the college is completed during the first six months of our next tenure in office,” Zulum said.

The Nursing College, he explained, would train Gwoza residents and the neighbouring communities to be professionals in public health nursing, midwifery and other health-related courses with a view to providing affordable and quality health services to the people.

On the upgrade of Gwoza’s General Hospital, Zulum noted: “Your highness, in addition to the college, we will upgrade the general hospital to a specialist status which will serve as a reference hospital for the College of Nursing.”

Meanwhile, the governor, on the same Sunday, led stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to a campaign rally in Gwoza town.

Zulum, who addressed a mammoth crowd of supporters at the emir’s palace, where the rally was held, listed numerous projects executed by his administration in different parts of Gwoza.

He promised to establish a higher Islamic college and to prioritise youth and women empowerment.

All the stakeholders, some of whom were candidates for national and state assembly elections in February and March, urged the Gwoza people to vote for APC as they did in previous elections.

