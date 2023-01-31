  • Monday, 30th January, 2023

WACOT Rice Signs Four-year Deal with Kebbi Beach Soccer 

WACOT Rice Limited, the leading rice processing company and member of 

Tropical   General   Investments   (TGI)   Group,   has   signed   a   four-year sponsorship deal with Kebbi Beach Soccer Association. 

The Kebbi   Beach  Club  (Kebbi   Fishers),  owned  by  the   Kebbi  Beach  Soccer Association, is Africa’s foremost beach soccer club. 

The sponsorship deal with   WACOT   Rice   Ltd   as   the  official  Food   Partner   is  a  boost  for   the growth of beach soccer and, ultimately, youth development in Nigeria. 

Last year, WACOT Rice sponsored Kebbi Fishers to the World Winners’ Cup in 

Antalya,  Turkey,   organised by  Beach  Soccer   Worldwide, the world governing body under FIFA responsible for Beach Soccer.

Commenting on the partnership, the Chairman of WACOT Rice, Farouk Gumel, said the company was pleased with the progress made by Kebbi Fishers in the past three years, including their outing in Turkey. 

It is this performance  that  led  WACOT  to  enter  the  four-year  sponsorship agreement. 

“In   our   operations,  we  always  ensure   that we   create   avenues   for the Nigerian youth to thrive. Kebbi Beach Soccer Association, through Kebbi Fishers, has grown and received accolades across the continent. They have put Kebbi on the map. We are immensely proud of them and remain committed to supporting them to grow,” Gumel said. 

Also  speaking,  the   Chairman  of  Kebbi  Beach  Soccer  Association, Mahmud Hadejia, thanked WACOT Rice and TGI Group for their support for Kebbi Fishers and commitment to sports development in Nigeria.

Hadejia, who is also President of the African Beach Soccer Union and Coordinator of the Nigeria Beach Soccer League, said beach soccer in the   country   has  received   another   boost   with   the   sponsorship   from WACOT Rice.

