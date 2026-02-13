  • Friday, 13th February, 2026

FG Drives National Policy Direction for Drone Industry

Business | 2 seconds ago

Nigeria has taken a decisive step towards structuring its rapidly expanding drone ecosystem with the commencement of a national policy direction for the unmanned aviation industry.

The move follows a directive by Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Barrister Festus Keyamo, mandating the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority to begin developing a comprehensive policy framework to guide Unmanned Aerial Systems operations nationwide.

The national policy direction is designed to complement the existing Remote Piloted Aircraft System regulation under Nig. CARs Part 21. However, its broader aim is to bring coherence to a sector that has grown quickly following a liberalised registration and oversight regime introduced by the current administration. That approach deliberately positioned drones as a tool for job creation, innovation and youth participation across multiple economic sectors.

Across Nigeria, drones are increasingly deployed for agricultural spraying, aerial surveys, infrastructure inspection, filmmaking and digital content production. Meanwhile, this rapid adoption has exposed regulatory and commercial gaps that a structured national policy direction is expected to address. By defining roles, responsibilities and operational pathways, the framework seeks to ensure safe growth while unlocking the industry’s full commercial potential.

The approval to proceed with the policy framework emerged from recommendations contained in the Dronetex 2024/2025 conference report.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.