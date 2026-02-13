Arts Gallery Unveils AI Toolkit to Empower 50,000 Youths

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The federal government has taken a deliberate step toward positioning Nigeria as a global leader in AI-enabled creative infrastructure after launching the National Artificial Intelligence Media Toolkit to train about 50,000 youths.

The initiative is a collaboration between the National Gallery of Arts and AIDOS Creations, a subsidiary of Social Good Fund.

The Director General of the National Gallery of Art, Dr Ahmed Sodangi said the project seeks to properly guide the Nigerian creative industry to be globally competitive and have access to finance, which is one of its greatest challenges.

“And now that the creative industry has grown to the point that it is undeniable and a force to be reckoned with globally, we as government can only come in and partner with the players within the sector.

“So, this is one of the prime examples of government and private sector partnering to see how we can have an enabling environment of an industry and a sector that we feel has the potential to be Nigeria’s next frontier,” Sodangi said.

He assured that the National Gallery of Arts will work with a number of creatives organisations that are trying to bridge the gap and ensure that the 50,000 target is realised.

The Chief Executive Officer, AIDOS Studios, Pamela William said the partnership with Nigeria Arts Gallery will integrate artificial and artistic intelligence to equip creatives and media professionals with tools that will help them tell their stories with clarity, preserve their unique voices, engage audiences meaningfully and build sustainable creative careers.