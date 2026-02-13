  • Friday, 13th February, 2026

Coy Launches Logistics Partnership to Boost Revenue

Business | 5 seconds ago

Sabre Central and West Africa has unveiled a new logistics initiative designed to open fresh revenue streams for travel agencies across Central and West Africa through a strategic partnership with Transglobal Africa (TGA).

Speaking during the Sabre–TGA pilot webinar, Sabre’s Marketing and Business Relationship Manager for Central and West Africa, Mr. Nurudeen Adeokin, described the collaboration as a carefully developed product aimed at integrating cargo logistics into Sabre’s extensive agency network. 

He explained that the partnership, finalized after months of market research and operational testing, seeks to position travel agencies to benefit from the rapidly expanding air freight sector.

According to Adeokin, Nigeria’s air freight logistics industry is currently valued at about $8 billion and continues to grow, driven largely by the rise of e-commerce and increasing cross-border trade. 

He noted that cargo transportation demonstrated remarkable resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic when passenger travel slowed dramatically but the movement of essential goods continued, reinforcing logistics as a viable and sustainable business opportunity.

The Sabre marketing and Business Relationship Manager added that the partnership with TGA was influenced by the freight company’s proven expertise in international cargo handling, particularly across the United Kingdom and Europe, which currently form the pilot project’s operational focus. 

