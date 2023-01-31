Ortom Cautions Nigerians against Inflammatory Statement on Security Issues





George Okoh in Makurdi

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has urged Nigerians to refrain from making unguarded and inflammatory statements concerning the security situation in the country.

Ortom stated this yesterday at the Government House in Lafia, Nasarawa State, during a condolence visit to the state Governor, Abdullahi Sule, over the death of his son, Hassan Sule.

Governor Ortom, who sympathized with Sule over the demise of his son and the recent killings in Nasarawa State, urged the people to restrain from making comments that could create confusion.

According to him, “I want to implore people, particularly those in high places to restrain themselves from making utterances that will aggravate the problem and create confusion and apportion blame to people. I am really not happy with some utterances coming from very responsible people instead of trying to find out what happened.”

He said rather than making unguarded statements, people can verify any issue, emphasising that: “As governors, our lines are at the disposal of the public. People can access us through our aides and security personnel, instead of making inflammatory statements that are not verified.”

Ortom said: “In Nigeria today, we have a general security problem that should not be left in the hands of the president or governors alone to solve it.

“The issues of security require collective and our strong will from all citizens of this country to work with the leadership to ensure we surmount the challenges.

“So, we must join hands together, irrespective of our feelings, we must ensure the rule of law and respect for human dignity at all times.”

The governor noted that without security, there cannot be meaningful progress and development.

He, on behalf of the government and people of Benue State, condoled with the Nasarawa State governor and prayed to God to give him the fortitude to bear the loss of his son and all those who were recently killed in the state, urging him to accept it as the will of God who gives and takes life.

In his response on behalf of the family, Emir of Lafia, Justice Muhammad Sidi Bage (rtd), thanked Ortom for the visit, describing it as a demonstration of the history of brotherhood and togetherness existing between Benue and Nasarawa States.

He recounted the long-standing relationship between Benue and Nasarawa States since colonial times, saying the boundary between the two states was only artificial as they were one entity and one people through inter marriages and shared blood.