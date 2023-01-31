ILA’s Arbitration Committee Organises Training for Young Practitioners, Others

Wale Igbintade

The International Law Association, Arbitration Committee (ILA) would organise a mentorship training programme for young and experienced practitioners in the arbitration field.

The event, which is scheduled to take place on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at the Lagos Court of Arbitration is tagged “The Rise to Professional Stardom.”

The mentorship training platform is aimed at helping young practitioners and professionals in the arbitration field, to see various possibilities in the arbitration career path.

The first of the series would feature renowned international arbitrator and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Dorothy Ufot, SAN.

Mrs. Ufot, a seasoned international arbitrator, is also the chairperson of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Nigeria Arbitration Committee.

The International Law Association (ILA) was founded in Brussels in 1873 and is a body for the study, clarification and development of public and private international law and the furtherance of international understanding and respect for international law.

There are over 50 branches and 4,000 members spread across the world and representing every continent. The ILA also has consultative status with a number of the United Nations specialised agencies.

Membership of the association is spread among its branches throughout the world.

The ILA welcomed as members all those interested in its objectives, which are pursued primarily through the work of its International Committees, and the focal point of its activities is the series of biennial conferences.

The ILA’s membership ranged from lawyers in private practice, academia, government and the judiciary, to non-lawyer experts from commercial, industrial and financial spheres, and representatives of bodies such as shipping and arbitration organisation’s and chambers of commerce.

According to its Chairman, Tolu Aderemi, the event was intentionally put together to mentor young and intending arbitrators and to also present an opportunity to discuss the ethics of the practice of arbitration.

Aderemi said: ‘We must do everything to train and re-train Africa arbitrators to ably and competitively play in the global stage. Sharing the experience of people like Dorothy Ufot (SAN), is a step in that direction and it is one of many to come.”