Ikonne: PDP Remains Strong, United, Abia Gov Assures  NWC

The Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu has assured the members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state and across the country that the party remained strong, viable and united even as it continues to mourn the death of its gubernatorial candidate, Professor Eleazar Uche Ikonne.

The governor stated these yesterday while receiving a delegation of the National Working Committee(NEC) of the party which was on a condolence and solidarity visit to the state.

According to Ikpeazu, the death of Ikonne was a huge setback for the members of the party but the party is blessed with sufficient resilience and strength to deal with the situation and bounce back to win the 2023 elections.

The governor thanked the National Leadership of the party for their show of support and solidarity with the Abia State Chapter at this trying moment, assuring them that the Abia PDP shall rise from the ashes of the current despair to record a massive victory at the elections, adding that the PDP remains the party of choice in the State.

He used the opportunity to inform the delegation that the state caucus of the party had met and agreed to retain the zoning formula which would lead to the emergence of the new candidate from Isiala Ngwa North LGA, the home LGA of the late Ikonne.

Ikpeazu told the delegation that the PDP remained the largest reservoir of human resources in the politics of Abia State, noting that practically all the gubernatorial candidates of the other parties in the state are former PDP members, with a good number of them leaving the party few weeks ago on account of their personal ambitions which ran contrary to the position of the party.

He assured the delegation that the PDP would win all elections in Abia State.

Speaking earlier, the leader of the delegation and Deputy National Chairman, North of the party, Ambassador Umar Damagum told the governor that the delegation was in the State, first to condole with the governor, party members and the entire people of Abia State on the death of Ikonne and, the flagbearer of the party in the forthcoming elections.

He described the late Ikonne as an accomplished intellectual and experienced administrator whose emergence as Governor of Abia State would have led to the fast tracking of development in the state.

According to him, the National Chairman of the party, Dr Iyorchia Ayu and the presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar were deeply pained by the death of Ikonne who shared several developmental ideas with them.

Speaking further, Damagum said that no one could question the decision of the Almighty God to call anyone home at any moment, and that the party must take up the challenge and win the election as a fitting tribute to the memory of the late professor. He stated that the PDP has what it takes to raise a replacement immediately and urged party faithful to remember that only one person could be elected as a replacement.

He assured the people the NWC of the party will work closely with the Abia State Chapter of the party to hold peaceful and credible primary election next Saturday, adding that if not for the party’s rally at Zamfara State yesterday , the entire membership of the NWC would have been in Abia State to show support and solidarity.

He then presented an official letter of condolence from the party’s National Headquarters to the governor.

Other members of the delegation included the National Secretary of the party, Senator Sam Anyanwu and the National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade, SAN.

Deputy Governor Sir Ude Oko Chukwu, Secretary to Government, Barrister Chris Ezem, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Okey Ahiwe,, PDP Board of Trustees member and former Deputy Governor, Rt Hon Eric Acho Nwakanma, members of the State Working Committee of the Party led by the State Chairman, Rt Hon Asiforo Okere and other key stakeholders of the party were part of the event.