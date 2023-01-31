  • Tuesday, 31st January, 2023

100,000 Youths Benefit from JCI Skill-up Projects

Business | 2 hours ago

James Sowole in Abeokuta

No fewer than 100,000 youths have benefitted from the Skill-Up Projects of the Junior Chambers International (JCI).

The skill up project, were executed under the four pillars of the JCI, formed since 1956, to mentor and develop young people from 18 to 40 years of age.

The JCI Executive Vice President, Gafar Ogundipe, stated this at a news conference, that preceded the Area Council of Presidents meeting, held in Abeokuta.

The meeting, attended by JCI presidents from tertiary institutions in the South West states of Lagos, Ondo Ogun, Oyo,Osun and Ekiti.

According to him, the beneficiary youth, were captured under the Skills Engagement And Development (SEAD), under the four pillars of the organisation’s objectives.

Ogundipe listed the four pillars of JCI as Individual Development; Business and Enterpreneurship; Community Development and International Cooperation.

At the briefing, Olubukola Agbaje addressed journalists on the Southern Nigeria Conference, scheduled to hold in Lagos from April 27-30, 2023.

Agbaje said the conference, which will drawn participants who were members of JCI and non members, was meant to serve as meeting point for youths for exchange of ideas, on their Entrepreneurship and Skills Development Training as well mentoring on their employability.

