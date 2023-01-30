  • Monday, 30th January, 2023

Green Africa Offers 1000 Seats Up for Grabs at N10, 000 Each

Chinedu Eze
Green Africa, Nigeria’s value airline has announced a 24hour treasure hunt starting from 00:00am- 11:59pm on Monday, January 20, 2023.


The airline said 1,000 flight tickets on all Green Africa routes will be made available on greenafrica.com for N10,000 each during the 24-hr treasure hunt.


To participate in the treasure hunt, customers will need to log on to the website, greenafrica.com and search for travel dates between now and February 14th, 2024. These tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis, so customers will need to act fast. The travel period is between now and February 28th, 2024.


“Green Africa, Nigeria’s value airline, has one of the strongest on-time performance record and offers industry leading affordable fares to customers especially when they book early.
“What are you waiting for? Don’t miss out on this limited-time offer. Visit greenafrica.com to join the hunt and get one of the available seats for N10,000,” the airline said in a statement.
 
 

