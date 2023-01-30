Fuel Scarcity: CSO Blames Saboteurs, Hails Kyari

James Emejo in Abuja

A group under the umbrella of Greater Nigeria Professionals (GNP) has blamed saboteurs for the lingering fuel crises particularly as the country inches towards the general election.

In a statement signed by its chairperson, Ahmed Tahir, the group said those who are profiting from other people’s discomfort are behind the fuel scarcity in parts of the country.

It pointed out that the act is apparently aimed at frustrating the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) from ensuring adequate supply.

The body maintained that it is curious that the fuel scarcity which was considered a thing of the past suddenly reared its ugly head months to elections.

The group, however, commended the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of NNPCL, Mele Kyari, for working round the clock to ensure adequate supply of petrol across the country.

Tahir said, “Because of a poor understanding of what is going on; or for sheer mischief, Nigerians look for and find a scapegoat in the NNPC Ltd and its leadership under Mele Kyari.

‘If only they know the dynamics that combine to produce these fuel queues, they will be saluting Mr Kyari and the NNPC under his leadership, instead of maligning him.

“Kyari works 24/7 to make sure that despite daunting challenges, PMS, or petrol, is available in Nigeria daily.”

The group further commended Kyari for being honoured with the ‘The Sun Man of The Year Award 2022’ for the second consecutive time.

While describing the conferment of the award on Kyari as “well-deserved”, GNP said the award will encourage public office holders and leaders that outstanding performance would be rewarded.

It said, ‘‘Within three years of his stewardship as GMD NNPC, Kyari led the transformation of NNPC’s performance, from a loss-making company to a profitable one in the year 2020 when, for the first time in its 44 years of history, NNPC declared a profit after tax of N287 billion.

“This was scaled up to 674bn profit after tax in 2021.’’

The group also commended Kyari for repositioning NNPC for global competitiveness, by securing alternative project financing for several important projects.

GNI also commended Kyari for achieving the closeout of the Final Investment Decision of the multi-billion-dollar NLNG Train 7 Project despite the global pandemic in 2020.

The group added, ‘‘Mele has successfully renegotiated the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline contract. He played an important role in facilitating the passage of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021.