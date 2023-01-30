Buhari Felicitates with Osinbajo’s Father-in-Law, Soyode, at 80

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s father-in-law, Chief Olutayo Soyode, as he marked his 80th birthday anniversary yesterday, January 29th, 2023.

In particular, the president joined the celebrant’s daughter, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo, family, close friends and associates to felicitate with the esteemed octogenarian.



In a release yesterday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, the president used the occasion to celebrate a worthy patriot and a man of honour, with strong commitment to family values, education and Nigeria’s socio-economic development.



Buhari acknowledged the contributions of Soyode to national development, including his role as a trained marine engineer, and in politics.

“He was a stalwart of the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) and remains a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Lagos State, where he is a member of the Presidential Campaign Council.



“A longstanding progressive, he was a strong member of the Unity Party of Nigeria, founded by his late father-in-law, the sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, (SAN) during the Second Republic.



“Chief Soyode, who was an active follower of the late Premier of Western Region, has shown exemplary leadership qualities as a public intellectual and someone who is very passionate about education, people and giving back to his community and nation.

“President Buhari wished him many more years of impact from his plethora of wisdom and life experiences that the younger generation, and the nation at large, will surely benefit from. The President also prayed for God’s continued guidance and good health for him,” the statement stated.