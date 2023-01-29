The Return of Arase

Now that we are nearing the end of the current administration, many last-minute changes are coming about. The most recent of these is the appointment of a former Inspector-General of Police (IG), Solomon Arase, to the position of Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC). Arase who is retired will now have to step up and into the shoes of Musiliu Smith, another former IGP who retired from the PSC Chairman position a few months back.

President Muhammadu Buhari is intent on leaving the best seeds for the next government. With Arase taking up the position, many things are likely to change. After all, Arase has always had a way with these kinds of things and is very likely to infuse a new flavour into the police commission once he gets in.

Arase was in October awarded the national honor of Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR) by President Buhari. Before that, the Edo-born former IGP retired from the police force and took up the responsibility of ensuring the rule of law in Edo state under the Task Force for the implementation of the state Anti-Community Development Association Law as mandated by Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Before he retired to Edo State, Arase served in different major capacities, including serving in Namibia during a UN peacekeeping operation. Even so, the man’s wits allowed him to hold a strong position in the lawyerly corners of Nigeria with his Solomon Arase & Associates law firm.