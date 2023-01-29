How Jimoh Ibrahim Became the New Bride in Ondo Political Space

This is a time of positive change for a lot of people in Nigeria, especially those with political ambitions and aspirations. Jimoh Ibrahim, the prominent lawyer and businessman from Ondo state, has also come into his political inheritance. Furthermore, with the backing of Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, Ibrahim is like a tiger on wings. Knowing this, many individuals and well-known personalities from Ondo have begun flocking around Ibrahim, happy to play the role of flatterers while they invest as much into him as they can in preparation for the future.

Who remembers Ibrahim, the man that came into prominence in Ondo around 2003 in his bid to be governor? According to reports, Ibrahim was so confident in his chances that he gifted hundreds of Volkswagen Bora cars to some of his biggest supporters. However, he lost and fell out of the limelight to focus on other things. Well, all that is history but makes for an interesting background to the man that has been anointed by Governor Akeredolu to be the candidate of the APC for Ondo South Senatorial District in the forthcoming February elections.

According to reports, Ibrahim’s chances cannot possibly be higher even though he has not made any move to purchase vehicles to reward his supporters as he did 20 years ago.

Whether or not Ibrahim succeeds, the fact is that he has gotten many people to acknowledge his potential. As a result, he has become the new bride in the political corridors of Ondo. Even those that did not care for his existence a few months ago are now his self-proclaimed best friend.