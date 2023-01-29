Gov Sanwo-Olu: Public Servant Who Ticks All the Boxes in Public Service  

There is something about having a visionary leader, one who is overwhelmingly captivated by the needs and desires of the people. This is the kind of leader that the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is showing himself to be. After ticking all the existing boxes for education, transportation, and citizenry accessibility to basic infrastructure, Sanwo-Olu has once again turned his gaze to industry.

Experts tell us that industrialisation is one of the primary pillars that have to be in place before a nation can prepare its grounds for sustainable development. Sanwo-Olu has established these grounds for sustainable development in Lagos, starting with the Imota Rice Mill in the Imota area, Ikorodu. There is also the Lekki Deep Sea Port and the new Dangote Refinery, all of which will be fully operational from Lagos.

Based on reports, the three projects can overturn Nigeria’s seemingly recent dour fortunes, bringing favoured light to frustrating darkness. However, the biggest challenge that they would face is electrical power to run turbines and the rest. But Sanwo-Olu’s partnership with the guys in charge is not for nothing, which is why it is not surprising that each project will rely on independent power plants (IPPs).

The Imota Rice Mill is reputed to be the largest in Africa and the third-largest in the entire world. Similarly, the Lekki Deep Sea Port is the first of its kind in Nigeria and the deepest in West Africa. It is expected to buoy Nigeria’s economy by $361 billion in about four decades. The Dangote Refinery project is even more audacious in what it will accomplish, especially concerning power generation in Nigeria. Let’s just say Nigeria will soon be unrecognizable.

So, what is there to say about Sanwo-Olu’s leadership prowess except to praise it for its innovativeness and excellence? Indeed, great things are set to be ushered in.