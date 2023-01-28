William Troost-Ekong: Rescue Mission to Salernitana  

Having shipped 37 goals in19 games, making it the worst defence in Serie A, and in a desperate attempt to remain in Italy’s top flight, Salernitana took a stop-gap measure by signing Nigerian centre-back, William Troost-Ekong from Watford on a loan deal until the end of the season. Not a stranger to Italian football, having starred for Udinese before. How well he fares in his second ‘missionary journey’ to Italy remains to be seen

William Troost-Ekong on Monday completed his move to Italian Serie A club, Salernitana following a successful medical.

Through their official webpage, Salernitana confirmed the capture of the Nigeria international on loan from Watford with an option to insert purchase into the agreement between both clubs.

Troost-Ekong made a return to the Italian topflight two years and four months after he left Udinese to join Watford.

Salernitana will pay Watford a loan fee for the central defender and there’s a clause for a further fee should The Garnets retain their topflight status at the end of the 2022-2023 season.

Troost-Ekong has been assigned the number 15 jersey at Salernitana for the remainder of the season.

Troost-Ekong on Monday confirmed he will leave Watford after three seasons with the Hornets to play for Serie A side Salernitana. He made 68 appearances for Watford after joining from Udinese in September 2020.

The Super Eagles vice-captain announced the news on Instagram, where he thanked the Pozzo family, who own both Watford and Udinese.

The 29-year-old has joined Salernitana – who are currently 17th in the 20-team Serie A – initially on loan, with an option for a permanent move.

US Salernitana have struggled both in attack and in defence during the first half of the 2022/23 league season.

Interestingly, Salernitana also need urgent reinforcement to climb out of relegation troubles, as issues are still abound in the attack as they have only managed 23 goals spread among 10 players this term with only Senegal’s Boulaye Dia (7 goals) have scored more than three goals.

A striker with a bit more consistency is needed and according to Napoli Magazine, Salernitana have drawn up a list that includes Nigeria’s Paul Onuachu, Swiss forward Haris Seferovic, and Jamaican striker Shamar Nicholson.

The Garnets have the worst defence in Serie A, having shipped 37 goals in only 19 games and to shore up that leaking backline, the Nigerian centre-back has been signed from Watford on a loan deal until the end of the season.

“The moment has come for me to move on… after three special seasons shared with everyone involved,” he wrote in his post.

The centre-back thanked “everyone at the restaurant, security workers, volunteers at the stadium to the medical and office staff,” as well as the coaches and team-mates, together with “the Pozzo family for believing in me.”

He said Watford had given him “a chance to achieve my boyhood dream of playing in the Premier League.”

“To all the fans, thank you for your support, it has been special going from watching as a boy to stepping on the pitch as a player. As now a fan again, I wish for promotion just as much as all of you and will be back watching from the stands in the future.”

Troost-Ekong played a key role in the Hornets promotion to the Premier League in his first season at the club.

The defender however lost his place last season after returning from the African Cup of Nations in January 2022, with the club relegated to the Sky Bet Championship.

The former Bursaspor player made 16 league appearances for Watford this season.

Meanwhile, encomiums have been pouring from Watford fans for the defender following his loan move to Italian Serie A side. The Italian club unveiled the player on Tuesday after he confirmed his exit from the Championship side with an appreciation post on Monday night, which attracted lots of goodwill messages from the Hornets supporters.

A fan of the club, @VVitchfynder, recounted under the post how Ekong helped his son build confidence.

“All the best for your future. You were the first player my son met at the open day. He was so nervous and didn’t want to approach anyone. You were so kind and welcoming it gave him the courage to meet and speak to other players. A real credit to the club.”

One of the club’s supporters in Finland, Jason replied, “Sad to see you go, one of our own. Good luck Will!”

“Truly one of our own, you will be remembered as a fighter, a leader, a mentor and a true Hornet. Salernitana’s gain is our loss, but you’ve given us wonderful memories in return. Fly high Super Eagle Wishing you every happiness always,” another fan Natasha Wright wrote.

“Good luck for the future Will. Very sad to see such a passionate player with genuine love for our club leave. the majority of supporters could see what you brought to this club and always had your back,” wrote Allan Tarrant.

An acclaimed big Watford fan and season ticket holder, Rich, also recounted some of Ekong’s iconic goals and moments for the club.

“Top bloke, close to a leader as we have had for a long time, respected in the dressing room and scored a goal Vs Luton, what more could we ask? You will be missed as a voice no doubt, your present coach is as surprised you are leaving as are many of us, says it all really! Good luck WTE.”

Indeed, Watford manager, Slaven Bilic, admitted that the exit of Troost-Ekong will leave his side short.

When asked about the reports linking the Nigerian defender away from Vicarage Road, Bilic told Watford Observer, “There is something about that which I heard before the game. It is not just a rumour, I think.”

“If it happens, we will need to bring somebody in. We need to. You can always bring more quality. It doesn’t matter who you are, you can always add quality. Even Real Madrid can add quality.

“A few weeks ago, defence was the area of the pitch where we looked to be thick with the quantity of players. We had four or five.

“Now if he (Troost-Ekong) goes, and with Kabasele injured, suddenly we are incredibly short.

“So, of course we will need to bring somebody in, if we want to do what we want to do, and that is to be promoted.”

How well Troost-Ekong would help Salernitana out of relegation waters remains to be seen considering he was not commanding a regular shirt with English second tier side, Watford.