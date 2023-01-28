Torn Between Monaco, West Ham

Tosin Adarabioyo

With West Ham ready to fortify their leaky defence, they have identified Super Eagles-eligible defender, Tosin Adarabioyo, as solution of sort and the Manchester City product drawing interest from Monaco. The Craven Cottage faithful may be seeing the last of one of their obedient servants

If reports in Sky Sports is anything to go by, Fulham may be bidding Super Eagles-eligible central defender, Tosin Adarabioyo goodbye after it was reported that the defender is not only drawing interest from Monaco and top European clubs.

Sky Sports has claimed that four Premier League clubs are enquiring about the Fulham star.

The Manchester City academy product is now tied to the Cottagers until June 30, 2024 after the club recently activated the option to extend his stay by an additional 12 months.

Despite the contract extension, unnamed teams in Germany and Spain are interested in bringing Adarabioyo to the continent.

During his youth days at Manchester City, Adarabioyo was highly-regarded at the Etihad Stadium and tipped to eventually make the step up into the first team.

However, despite making eight appearances in cup competitions, City made the decision to cash in on the centre-back after he had impressed on loan at West Bromwich Albion and Blackburn Rovers.

Since making the switch to Craven Cottage for £2 million in October 2020, Adarabioyo has established himself as a key player, making 90 starts and three substitute outings in all competitions.

Twelve of those starts have come in the Premier League this season, the 25-year-old playing his part in Fulham challenging for European qualification.

Nevertheless, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Adarabioyo is not certain to see out the season in West London.

Romano says that Adarabioyo is open to departing Fulham for the right opportunity during the January transfer window.

The former England Under-19 international has less than 18 months remaining on his contract, effectively leaving all parties at somewhat of a crossroads with regards to the next phase of his career.

Monaco are allegedly one of a number of teams who are contemplating whether to make a formal offer for Adarabioyo over the next nine days.

The Ligue 1 outfit have money to spend after recently cashing in on the services of Benoit Badiashile, who has moved to Chelsea for a reported £32.7 million fee.

While Adarabioyo would not command the same price-tag, Fulham may insist on generating a sizable chunk of that fee if they are to part ways with a player who allegedly has other admirers.

Monaco currently find themselves five points adrift of the Champions League places, but beat Ajaccio by a 7-1 scoreline in their most recent fixture.

Interestingly, West Ham United have explored the transfer of the Fulham centre-back, but the Cottagers are now unlikely to allow him to replace Craig Dawson in David Moyes’ team.

That is according to Dean Jones, who reports that West Ham have sought to see if Fulham would sanction a transfer for Adarabioyo.

The Irons appreciate what the 25-year-old could offer Moyes at the London Stadium. But Marco Silva is reluctant to let him leave his squad.

The defender is out of contract in June 2024 having yet extended his £40k-a-week terms in west London. He joined the Cottagers from Manchester City in October 2020 for only £8 million.

But Silva is now reluctant to let Adarabioyo seal a move away having regained a role in the Portuguese’s plans. The former England U19 gem fell to the bench in October after starting their first nine Premier League games this term. He has since played in five of their next 11.

Adarabioyo only played once through seven games between October 15 and December 26, as well. But Silva has since started the centre-half against Leicester City and Chelsea, along with cameos against Southampton and Newcastle United. So, he will now oppose any deal.

Moyes had considered a transfer for Fulham star Adarabioyo as West Ham prepare to lose Dawson.

The Scot is keen to have a replacement in line for the 32-year-old, who the Mirror reports wants to leave. Dawson has chased a transfer to move back to the West Midlands.

Adarabioyo would offer Moyes a defender with 47 career Premier League appearances to his name so far. The Cottagers’ enforcer also still has time on his side at 25 years old. While Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has previously been full of praise for his development.

“First of all, I would like to say how happy we are, all of us, for what he’s doing,” Guardiola noted, via quotes by All Nigeria Soccer, after Manchester City faced Fulham in March 2021.

“He’s a guy for the academy. Finally, he took his position in the Premier League and we are more than delighted the level he’s showing. He deserves it. He’s an exceptional person and a good footballer.”

However, Fulham are said to be unwilling to letting Adarabioyo leave during this January window despite interest from a number of European and English clubs.

Adarabioyo has not featured as regularly for Marco Silva this season since summer signing Issa Diop came into the side, but the Fulham hierarchy see him as crucial to the club’s longer-term plans.

He started Fulham’s first nine Premier League games but has made just three starts in the last 12 as Diop has forged a strong partnership with veteran Tim Ream.

The 25-year-old was an unused substitute as Fulham suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur in a London derby at Craven Cottage on Monday night.

Overall, Adarabioyo has played 93 games for Fulham and scored three goals.