The APC and Projects Continuation

It is trite that no single government can address all the challenges and deliver all democratic dividends; hence, the needs to focus on critical issues that will impact efficient service delivery and lay a foundation for sustainable national propensity.

The role of succession and transition planning is important for the continuity of governance in the country. Such always brings to note the role of collective efforts to achieve developmental programmes.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) came to power promising change in the polity. One of the ways of bringing about this promised change is the adoption of a systematic and pragmatic approach in project execution through emphasis on completion of projects not finished by its predecessor.

Many will argue that this approach is a rapid departure from our old ways of doing things in this country where projects left behind by previous governments are abandoned and new ones conceived, to a systematic approach of the APC which emphasized the completion of projects, especially as government is a continuum.

The APC has this philosophy, which must be applauded by all, because no government can solve all the problems of its people; however, what matters most is the focus on delivery in critical areas that would improve public welfare. The APC is therefore a party which through its good governance philosophy, continuity and succession planning should be given high premium in order to build on lasting foundation for prosperity.

The APC also has a philosophy that understands the need for collaboration among government agencies in the attainment of government’s policies and programmes.

Therefore, one can perfectly say that herein lies the success story of the APC government in its infrastructural projects execution throughout the nooks and crannies of the country.

Many have applauded the outgoing government of President Muhammadu Buhari for its dedication and patriotism in delivery of its nine-point agenda–an agenda that has turned around the nation’s fortunes for good. It is expected that the next government, which, by the grace of God, would be formed by the APC, will build on all legacy projects of its predecessor by providing progressive governance to Nigerians.

Nigerians are therefore urged to vote for continuity because the presidential candidate of the APC in the February 25, 2023 election, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has promised that his government would be devoted to continuity, particularly of projects that will bring prosperity to the citizenry.

*Dr Tom Ohikere, Executive Director, APC Good Governance Campaign