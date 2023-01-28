  • Saturday, 28th January, 2023
Latest Headlines

Put That Phone Down

Life & Style | 6 mins ago

A bar worker in Australia has had his wages docked for five hours of his nine-hour shift for excessive unauthorised phone usage. Although it is a simple principle that you get paid for the hours you work there is a worrying precedent here for many people although not me as I don’t use my phone that much and I am retired.

Previously people might have the same reprimand if they took too long for lunch especially if it involved drinks as well. I asked a student who was frequently late to class if she was late to her part time job, and she replied that she had received a number of warning but then they had stopped giving her shifts, she never took the warnings seriously.

With the current addiction to mobile phones and social media especially among the younger ages groups we may soon have no workers instead of inattentive workers and I doubt robots will replace all tasks. We might not be able to get bar service and that would be a disaster.

Dennis Fitzgerald,

Melbourne, Australia

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.