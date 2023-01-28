Phyno Features Olamide in New Song

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Chibuzor Azubuike, better known as Phyno, has released a new single titled ‘Ojemba’. Featuring Olamide, news of the collaboration between the long-term collaborators and close friends has been received with excitement by many fans of the iconic duo. Both indigenous rappers have dazzled for over a decade. Phyno had earlier disclosed that he would be “dropping something special real soon”.

The new song, which dropped early this week, is available on all streaming platforms. Both artistes are known for their remarkable releases in terms of singles and albums. This would be the second project Olamide would be on in January 2023 so far. Olamide and Phyno have formed a formidable and enduring union that has spanned a decade, spurned numerous hits, and delivered an album.

Since 2013, the brothers have appeared on almost every music project released by them, thus displaying an inseparable bond that has established them as Afrobeats’ foremost collaborators. Since making his debut in the early 2010s, Phyno has gone on to establish himself as one of Nigeria’s finest rappers with his music defiling language barriers. The same can be said of Olamide, born Olamide Adedeji.

The duo has collaborated together on numerous singles that started from Phyno’s breakout single ‘Ghost Mode.’ The duo has collaborated on an album titled ‘2 Kings’ and they have featured on all their albums. At the peak of his game, Street-hop star Lil Kesh joined Phyno and Olamide on a hit rap single in which they offer a graphic description of their sexual limits.

Phyno started his music career as a producer in 2003 and he is renowned for rapping in the Igbo language. He also combines a bit of Nigerian Pidgin and English. He has worked with artistes such as Wizkid, Davido, Timaya, Psquare Flavour, Ruggedman, Bracket, J. Martins, and Mr. Raw. The ‘Ezege’ crooner once said that he spits his bars in his dialect because he respects his culture and loves being himself.