Napoli Takes on Roma, Other Serie A Games Live on GOtv

Italian League leaders, Napoli will tomorrow night welcome Roma to Stadio Diego Armando Maradona for round 20 of the Serie A 2022/23 season games.

Buoyed by in-form Nigerian forward, Victor Osimhen, Napoli are currently 12 points clear at the top of the table as they head into this match against Jose Mourinho’s team. This game will be broadcast live on SuperSport Football (ch. 31) at 8:35pm.

Other Serie A games to watch out for include Nigerian Ademola Lookman’s Atalanta game against Sampdoria showing on SuperSport Football (ch. 31) at 8:35pm today.

Tomorrow, reigning champions, AC Milan will host Sassuolo on SuperSport Football (ch. 31) at 12:20pm, Juventus will take on Monza on SuperSport Football (ch. 31) at 2:50pm, while Lazio is set to lock horns with Florentina on SuperSport Football (ch. 31) at 8:50pm.