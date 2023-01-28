Governor Sule Loses Eldest Son, Hassan, At 36  

• Says his death was a test from God

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia



The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, yesterday described the death of his first son, Hassan Abdullahi Sule, which occurred on Thursday as a test from God.

The deceased, who got married to his first wife, Hajiya Sule, in June last year, was Governor Sule’s eldest son and was aged 36 before his demise.

Governor Sule announced the demise of his eldest son in a statement issued in Lafia yesterday by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Ibrahim Addra.

Addra said the sudden demise of the governor’s son, Hassan who was aged 36, occurred on Thursday, January 26, 2023.

“His Excellency Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule, Executive Governor of Nasarawa State, on behalf of his family, announces the sudden demise of his son, Hassan A. A Sule, whose sad event occurred Thursday 26th January 2023.”

The late Hassan was laid to rest in the governor’s country home of Gudi, in Akwanga Local Government Area of Nasarawa State yesterday.

However, when receiving condolences at the palace of his father; the Sarkin Gude, in Akwanga Local Government Area of the state, citing copiously from the Holy Qu’ran, the governor pointed out how God promised to test the faith of every believer.

“I see this as a test from God. I was the person consoling somebody that lost his nine children and 70 cows yesterday. And today God decided to test me, to see whether I was sincere in consoling that bereaved father.”

The governor described his late son as a calm, disciplined and obedient young man, who treated his siblings equally and with mutual respect.

“He grew up carrying all his siblings along. It’s only God that has the power to take him away. He was the one taking decisions on our businesses. He is always on hand to advise me on what to do next. My schedule will not allow me to run any business.

“God took him away to test my resilience and faith. God didn’t seek my advice when He gave Hassan to me and He will not seek my advice when He takes him away,” Sule maintained.

Meanwhile, Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, has described the death of Hassan Sule as shocking, painful and colossal to the entire state.

Abdullahi, who described the late Hassan as a promising, humble and cherished young man, prayed to God to forgive his shortcomings and grant him paradise and comfort the family.

The Speaker condoled with Governor Sule, the State First Lady; Hajiya Silifat Abdullahi Sule, the entire family and the state at large over the great loss.