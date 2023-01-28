Afolayan’s ‘Ijogbon’ Explores the Universality of Human Emotions

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

“Hello from the set of ‘Ijogbon,’” Kunle Afolayan shared via his Instagram page to the excitement of his fans and movie lovers. The award-winning filmmaker had earlier declined giving out details about the movie until the post, saying “We can’t reveal the title yet but it’s the last of the Netflix 3 film slate we signed.”

The multi-title deal with the streaming platform has the filmmaker producing three films, one per year.

‘Swallow’, the first of the three movies was shot and released in 2021. ‘Anikulapo’, which is the second released last November (2022), is still raving with positive reviews. Although ‘Anikulapo’ is supposed to be a series, Afolayan late last year explained that “we decided to do a test run, like a pilot. We are going to embark on doing the full series afterwards. The third one is meant for next year (2023). But it’s been good experience put together working on the three films.”

The third one, titled ‘Ijogbon’, which he recently commenced shooting will be helmed through his production company, KAP Motion Pictures with a script from his longtime ally, Tunde Babalola. Sharing the film plot details via his instagram page, Afoloayan also directing, revealed that ‘Ijogbon’ is a coming-of-age tale set in a rural village in southwest Nigeria. ‘Ijogbon’ revolves around a group of teenagers who stumble on a big bag full of diamonds and conceal it, much to their regret.

According to Afolayan, the film explores the universality of human emotions, defined by peculiar cultural backgrounds and beliefs. “Although the location is rural, the movie – ‘Ijogbon’ is set in present day and KAP Motion Pictures has delved into local folklores to better tell this story,” Afolayan enthused.

He further noted that the film depicts what life is like for teenagers in rural parts, and their aspirations for a better life, even if it means having to ‘japa’ (leave the country).

The much-anticipated family adventure, reliably gathered from the prolific movie-maker, will be released this year. The cast for Ijogbon is robust and features the likes of Bimbo Manuel, Gabriel Afolayan, Sam Dede, Tana Adelana, Yemi Solade, Yemi Sodimu, Femi Branch, Adunni Ade, Funky Mallam, Dorathy Bachor and some young actors Ruby Akubueze, Ojuolape Kayode, Fawaz of Ikorodu bois and Oluwaseyi Ebiesuwa.