Protest in Osogbo over Tribunal Judgement

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Members and Supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in their numbers, trooped to the streets of Osogbo, Osun State capital expressing displeasure over the judgement of the Election Petition Tribunal.

The protesters who marched from Jaleyemi area of Osogbo gathered at the popular Olaiya junction at about 4pm on Friday.

No fewer than three PDP branded van were sighted amongst other vehicles including motorcycles as the junction became crowded.

THISDAY noticed that the demonstrators mounted road blockades at the roundabout, hindering free movement of vehicles.

However, it was a peaceful demonstration as residents calmly continued the day’s activities.

The aggrieved PDP members accused the Election Tribunal of injustice and unfairness for pronouncing Oyetola as the winner of the governorship election, insisting that Adeleke will remain in office.

The protesters’ placards read– Imole has come to stay; Osun citizens reject Oyetola; Tribunal panel not fair; Olorunda local govt say no to tribunal; Injustice for Adeleke amongst others.

The Osun State Election Petition Tribunal had, on Friday morning sacked Governor Ademola Adeleke and declared former governor, Adegboyega Oyetola as the winner of the July 16, 2022 governorship election.

