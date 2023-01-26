Protesters Boo Buhari in Katsina 

*Police fire tear gas to disperse protest

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Some residents of Katsina State, suspected to be political thugs, booed President Muhammadu Buhari, who is in the state on a two-day state visit to inaugurate some selected projects executed by the state government.

There was commotion at the Kofar Kaura underpass when some of the suspected political thugs started throwing stones at the crowd shortly after the inauguration of the project by the president.

They also burnt tyres along Yahaya Madaki way, few metres away from the newly inaugurated underpass project, while shouting: “We don’t need you”, “We no go do”, “We are not supporting APC”. They were dispersed by security personnel who fired teargas.

An eyewitness, Abdul Suleiman, told THISDAY that the protesters were chanting ‘Bamuyi’ (a hausa word meaning ‘we are not interested’) and started stoning some vehicles at the venue.

According to him, “Shortly after President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated the underpass, some residents of this area came out and started throwing stones at some vehicles at the venue. Before we knew it, they started burning tyres on the road”.

Our correspondent who visited the venue to ascertain the situation was affected by the teargas fired by the security personnel deployed to tackle the unrest on the two major roads—Madaki and IBB.

Also, some of the residents also booed President Buhari along the IBB way within the Katsina metropolitan area when the convoy of the president was heading to the newly constructed Revenue House for inauguration.

However, the Police and other security operatives have dispersed the protesters with teargas and normalcy has returned to the areas as the president inaugurated all the projects billed for inauguration today (Thursday).

The projects inaugurated by the president include remodelled Katsina General Hospital, Kofar Kaura underpass, Revenue House, Katsina Water Supply Booster Station, Kofar Kwaya underpass, Metrology Institute of Nigeria, Katsina (Federal) and Darma Rice Mill (Private).

Buhari is also expected to inaugurate General Hospital, Musawa, GDSS Musawa, Gora-Makauraci-Malamawa road, rehabilitated and asphalted Sandamu-Baure-Babban-Mutum road and Gurjiya-Sandamu-Karkarku road tomorrow (Friday).Katsina is President Buhari’s state of origin and it is controlled by the ruling All Progressives Congress.