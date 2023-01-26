Ikeja Metro Lions Club Flags Off Medical Equipment Project

…Set to renovate Gbagada General Hospital’s ICU

Mary Nnah

Ikeja Metro Lions Club, one of the top leading clubs in District 404B2 Nigeria, has recorded another milestone, as it flagged off the first phase of the groundbreaking ceremony of its proposed N40 million medical equipment project and renovation of the intensive care unit (ICU) of Gbagada General Hospital, Lagos State.

The project, when completed, will increase the survival rate of patients, Nigerians with critical medical history seeking urgent medical services and prevent deaths that could be averted through qualitative healthcare.

The ceremony was performed by District Governor Lion Aare Olalekan Owolabi; President of the club, Godson Anigbo; Chief Medical Director, Babafemi Olusegun; management and staff of Gbagada General Hospital and Ikeja Metro Lions Club.

Owolabi, in his remarks, lauded the club for embarking on such huge projects despite the cost which runs into millions of naira just to impact lives.

Owolabi said that the club has been consistent with humanitarian deeds. Intervention in a tertiary health institution like this is worthwhile because of its impact. This is a strategically located tertiary health institution. And from what the CMD said, over 45,000 patients every month patronised the facility, which is a very big figure.

He added that Lions meant to intervene and upgrade the infrastructures of the hospital and ensure that they have a conducive atmosphere for patients to dwell I think it is a worthwhile project.

He said: “This project will cost them a lot of money. With what we have seen at the groundbreaking ceremony, we can see that the place needs a massive intervention in terms of repairing some of the damaged walls, coming out to painting and equipment, it is going to be a huge cost.”

Owolabi urged Nigerians to support humanitarian deeds and stressed the need to berth Lions club in Gbagada because “the more we are the more impact we would achieve. Service organizations like this, especially Lions Clubs have international platforms and members across the world, if we have more members means we have more hands and resources to make the required impact.

“Infrastructural development of our community is a necessity for us as Lions. We have been doing huge projects and society’s demands have been numerous.

“We need volunteers to join Lions Club for a better life impact. We should continue to increase because of the increase in population. The more we have members here and there to partner with their time, talent and treasures the greater impact we would make in the society.”

On his part, the club president, Godson Anigbo said that when he joined Lions Club he discovered that children equally suffer cancer and he resolved within himself that if he has the opportunity he would make an impact in that area.

Anigbo and his team embarked on a need assessment exercise and met with some obstacles. They made inquiries from some hospitals that told them they don’t have the certification to operate on childhood cancer.

Faced with this challenge, they visited LASUTH which gave them an estimated cost of N100 million target which was quite huge. “We went to another general hospital that referred us to go to Gbagada for us to achieve the project.

“However, when we got to the hospital in Gbagada, we met Mrs. Dosumu who hinted to us about the rate at which patients died on their way to ICU, including her precious sister. We had the opportunity and met with the medical director, Babafemi Olusegun, who presented the most crucial need to us. That was how we berthed the project.

“Although we have decided to embark on this massive project, we would still attend the children’s cancer challenge.”

Babafemi expressed gratitude to the club for embarking on the project, which is a massive renovation and equipment in the ICU. He explained that patients with emergencies die on their way to the Intensive Care Unit because they don’t have an ICU facility that will offer services on the spot, especially those with severe health issues.

The CMD disclosed that he was in a meeting when he was informed of the club’s visit, he hurriedly attended to them and he found out it was a very good project for the people of Gbagada because the project, when completed, is going to offer ICU services for Lagosians.

He added that government alone cannot do it all. “What we need to do is partner with individuals and organisations that can deliver services to people,” he said.

Babafemi called on Lagosians to access the Ilera Eko Health insurance scheme. According to him, everyone can be part of it, especially the indigent Nigerians who cannot afford medical services.

Also, the Core Project for 2022-2023 Lions Service Year Chairman, Lion Blessing Uzoamaka Umebali said to renovate and fully equip the intensive care unit (ICU) of Gbagada General Hospital, which will cost almost 50 million naira.

Umebali stated that before they chose the project, there was a heart-touching story, told by the head of the department, Mrs. Dosumu, during the club needs assessment visitation.

“We were told that 90 per cent of patients who are been referred to Intensive Care Unit die on their way since the hospital hasn’t got any to used during emergencies.”

According to her, the essence of human existence is to serve humanity. “The club, by the special grace of God, will put all resources raised amongst themselves and also financial support raised during the investiture ceremony of the President to ensure they fulfill the promise of the massive renovation of the structures and equipping the ICU of Gbagada General Hospital.

She, therefore, urged the government to be more sensitive to issues that have to do with health as health is wealth. She stressed that a working government takes proactive measures to ensure that the nation’s health care system is in better condition.