Cholera Outbreak: 2,874 Bauchi Residents Hospitalised in 2022,  NGO Reveals

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi



No fewer than 2,874 persons were hospitalised due to cholera in Bauchi State last year 2022.

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), known as Women Development Association for Self Sustenance (WODASS), made the disclosure at a meeting of Bauchi State Emirate Council on Health yesterday.

The Programme Manager of the NGO, Mr. Sukumun Ezekiel, who presented a document during the meeting said the affected persons were hospitalised as a result of frequent

cholera outbreak.

Sukumun who said the disease killed 42 persons, added that out of the 2,874 that were hospitalised, Bauchi Local Government Area (LGA) had the highest number of casualties with about 77 per cent of the cases, representing 2,185 people.

He said Toro LGA recorded 212 cholera cases within the period while Dass and Tafawa local government areas had about 100 cases each.

According to the NGO, except Bogoro, 19 local government areas out of Bauchi’s 20 LGAS recorded confirmed cholera cases in 2021.

Sukumun who stated that Cholera had been on the rise nationwide since the beginning of the year, with 74 deaths reported so far by NCDC, disclosed that children below five years were the most affected by the life-threatening disease.

He pointed out that beyond health implications, cholera also has socio- economic impact, including affecting productivity, work-related activities and income/finances.

In order to curb cholera outbreak, the NGO called for improved hygiene. Sukumun further explained that the hygiene education should focus on key behaviors such as respiratory hygiene, hand washing, physical distancing, safe excreta disposal, water storage and COVID-19 vaccine uptake.

He also called for routine provision of sustainable water, sanitation and hygiene interventions in communities and LGAs with poor access, especially those with endemic trends.

According to the WODASS, such facilities should be provided in schools, healthcare centers and public places to support inclusive access to WASH for all.

WODASS which is partnering with WaterAid Nigeria also wants governments to scale-up WaterAid’s Clean Family Campaign to all local government areas across the three senatorial zones of Bauchi and ensure that personal and environmental hygiene were at the core of immediate response plans.