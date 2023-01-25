  • Tuesday, 24th January, 2023

Union Bank Reiterates Support for Small Businesses

Nume Ekeghe

Union Bank of Nigeria has reiterated its support for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises in the country to drive increased growth and development.

This commitment was made during the recently held ‘Top 100 Fastest Growing SMEs in Nigeria’ conference hosted by Business Day newspaper.

The event themed, “How SMEs can thrive in an age of volatility,” was well attended by various stakeholders in the SME sector, including entrepreneurs, industry experts, start-ups, and financiers. The event had different panel sessions to discuss the multiple problems facing SMEs in Nigeria. 

Speaking on the Funding for SMEs panel, Head, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SME) Products & Segments Union Bank, Ayokunnumi Abraham, said SMEs need to pay attention to capacity building and keeping proper financial records.

According to him: “SMEs must focus on building capacity and developing the necessary skills to increase their expertise if they hope to succeed in this volatile age. SMEs also need to embrace technology and digital tools as an enabler for business growth while ensuring their books and records are organised if they hope to attract funding from the right financial partner.”

