Enekwechi, Obiageri to Kick off Team Nigeria’s Quest for Medals Today in Accra

The 2026 African Senior Athletics Championships will kick off this morning at the University of Ghana Sports Complex, Legon.

Team Nigeria is featuring in the six-day 24th edition where Africa’s elite athletes will compete for honour.

According to the schedule, competition will begin this morning with decathlon events (100m, long jump, shot put) starting at 09:00, followed by qualifying rounds for the men’s 400m hurdles, high jump, shot put, and 100m, as well as the women’s 100m and 400m heats in the afternoon.

Nigeria’s Chukwuebuka Enekwechi and Obiageri Amaechi are the only athletes to watch out for medals as the men’s Shot Put and women’s Discus events hold this evening.

The country’s contingent comprising 17 male and 24 female athletes will compete in 26 track and field events as Nigeria seeks to continue her impressive rise in African athletics.

Leading the charge for Team Nigeria is world record holder and sprint hurdles queen, Tobi Amusan, alongside several top home-based and foreign-based athletes already in Accra ahead of the competition starting today.

Meanwhile, the Director General of the National Sports Commission, Hon. Bukola Olopade, has charged the athletes to compete with confidence, discipline, and patriotism as ambassadors of the nation.

“Team Nigeria has continued to demonstrate tremendous growth and consistency on the continental and global stage, and we are confident that our athletes will make the country proud once again in Ghana.

“This championship is another opportunity to showcase the depth of talent we possess as a nation. We are particularly encouraged by the blend of experienced international stars and emerging young athletes in the team,” observed the DG of the NSC in a goodwill message to the athletes yesterday.