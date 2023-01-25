Lagos PDP Decries Incessant Attacks on Campaign Train

Segun James



Following attacks on its campaign train,

The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State has declared that the constant attacks on its campaign train would not be good for the country.

The PDP’s Governorship Candidate for Lagos State, Dr. Olajide Adediran (aka Jandor) stated this during a meeting with Council of Chief Imams at the Ketu Central Mosque in Kosofe Local Government Area during his campaign tour of the council.

Earlier yesterday, the Jandor campaign train experienced severe attack in the local government that led to the stabbing of a member of his security team.

He lamented that similar situation had been taking place in various council areas since he commenced his tour of the 245 wards in the state on October 19 last year.

Jandor’s campaign train was attacked and several vehicles destroyed in Badagry during his campaign tour of the local government area last year.

He noted that such trend was not healthy for democracy in the country, stressing that he was undeterred.

Speaking further, the PDP gubernatorial candidate said that he was motivated to join the gubernatorial race due to his desire to rescue Lagos State and end suffering among the people, while seeking the prayers and support of the religious leaders.

He said: “We don’t want what is happening again. I want to be governor for Lagosians. I want to know why people are suffering and how I can solve it. That is why I am moving round the state and across all the wards.

“Thanks for your support, I see your prayers. I will be the governor this year. I know it is only God that can give and take, if God give you no one can take.”

Responding, the missionary and leader of the Imams, Ismaheel Kajola, said that it was an imperative for them as religious leaders to give audience and prayer for all candidates who would come to seek their blessing, while praying that God would grant Jandor his heart desire.