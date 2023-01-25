Fire Outbreaks: House Seeks Penalties, Overhaul of Fire Service Management

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The House of Representatives has called for reform and overhaul of the Fire Service management and operations in the country.

The lawmakers position was expressed during the debate on the second reading of a bill which seeks to amend the provisions of the Fire Service Act, 2004 and make provisions for the establishment of building safety measures, regulations, and penalty for default’, sponsored by Hon. Unyime Idem.

In the bid to prevent fire incidents and ensure strict compliance with extant laws, the sponsor of the bill proposes N1 million fine or five months imprisonment or both for offender.

In his lead debate, Hon. Idem underscored the need for the establishment of requisite prevention mechanisms and global best practices and safety world standards of measures, regulations, and penalty for default.

While stressing the need to take necessary measures toward ensuring safety of lives and property, he noted that government establishments are not left out.

Idem said, “Fire outbreaks in Nigeria have risen to a worldwide attention in recent years causing great loss to both the environmental and economic lives and Nigerian government and people have continued to record high loses as a result of fire disasters and outbreak and critical sectors of the nation’s economy and infrastructure are consumed by fire leaving in their trail huge economic loses to individuals and the nation at large. This bill has an amendment of about 6 sections, which are vital and significant to the management and prevention of fire disaster in the country.

“In order for the innovation to be effective, Section 2 of the Principal Act is amended by adding the word “management. Section 5 of the Principal Act is amended by the introduction of fresh paragraph to read; “give approval for building after thorough perusal of the submitted building plan and compliance with provision of necessary fire services prevention and management kits and supervision protocols. Section 24 of the Principal Act is amended by inserting fresh sub-section to read: Subsequent upon submission for an approval for a building compliance with the fire service protocol, the officials of the Fire service shall charge a particular fee to the intended developer and such funds shall be remitted to the covers of the Government of the Federation.

“Section 28 of the Principal Act is hereby amended by addition of fresh paragraph to read thus: “Any person who contravenes or fails to comply with any of the provisions of this Act, or with any regulation or requirement made thereunder, for which no other penalty is specifically provided shall be guilty of an offence and on summary conviction thereof shall be liable to a fine not exceeding forty naira or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding two months or to both such fine and imprisonment. Section 28 of the Principal Act is hereby and further amended by inserting to read thus: “Any person who contravenes or fails to comply with the provisions of Section 5 (e) of this Bill, or with any regulation or requirement made thereunder shall be guilty of an offence and on summary conviction thereof shall be liable to a fine not exceeding One Million Naira or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding five months or to both such fine and imprisonment”.

Thereafter the Bill was put to a voice vote by the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Idris Wase who presided over the session and majority of the lawmakers supported it and it was passed through second reading.