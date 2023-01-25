Caleb University Urges Graduands to Make Difference​ in the World

The Proprietor, Caleb University, Imota, Lagos, Dr Oladega Adebogun, has urged graduating students of the institution to be the difference in the world.

Adebogun stated this at the university’s 12th convocation/founder’s day ceremony for the conferment of honorary doctorate and postgraduate degrees, as well as diplomas.

The convocation began on January 19, with the conferment of first degrees and the presentation of prizes.

Of the 745 bachelor’s degree graduates, 32 made first class; 389 bagged second class upper division; 310 were honoured with second class lower division, while 14 made third class.

Seven bagged distinction at the higher degrees level, while 194 others were honoured with pass degrees, bringing it to 939 graduating students at both the undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

The overall best-graduating students at both the undergraduate and postgraduate levels are Eunice Osho, with a CGPA of 4.86 and Timothy Oyelowo, with a CGPA of 4.90, respectively.

According to the founder and proprietor of the university, there is no replacement for sound and incorruptible education, which are the legacies the university has bequeathed to the graduating students.

He noted that all graduating students have what it takes to make the world better and urged them to hit the ground running.

“Caleb University has successfully shaped destinies over the years, as we believe in education without corruption. To therefore effect this much-needed change the world is waiting for, I want to urge all you graduands to be passionate over anything you set out to do,” he stated.

Adebogun urged the graduands to have an action plan to help them achieve their goals and acknowledge God in all their endeavours.

“Aspire in all you do to exemplify the qualities of godliness, innovation, service, teamwork excellence, creativity and integrity, which are all values that this university is very passionate about,” he said.

He lauded the Federal Government, through the National Universities Commission (NUC), the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), the Lagos government, and other stakeholders, for supporting the university’s growth.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Nosa Owens-Ibe, described the graduating students as trailblazers who had gone through the incubation that prepared them for reality.

Owens-Ibe highlighted the import of the university’s pioneering offer of the Global Information Technology Certificate, which required all undergraduates at all levels to acquire IT qualification.

He said it was consolidating by incorporating CUL Technologies and its partnership with CompTIA.

The highpoint of the event was the conferment of honourary degrees on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos; Mr. John Momoh, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Channels Television; and Mr. Dele Alake, one-time Lagos Commissioner for Information and Strategy.

The governor was represented by Mr. Waheed Kasali, one of the permanent secretaries in state public service.

Responding, Alake described the development as humbling. “I feel proud to be so honoured and be associated with a university such as Caleb.The award is profound, unsolicited at all.