  • Wednesday, 25th January, 2023

Barça, Madrid Face Tough Rivals in Copa del Rey Q’finals Live on StarTimes

Sport | 7 mins ago

All quarter-final fixtures of the Spanish Copa del Rey will air live on StarTimes World Football and Sports Premium channels today and Thursday.

Barcelona will look to continue their unbeaten run since January and would be hoping to book a spot in the final four of the 2022-23 Copa del Rey when they welcome Real Sociedad for a massive quarterfinal clash at the Spotify Camp Nou this evening, while, Atletico Madrid will face rivals Real Madrid in another scintillating quarter final fixture. 

Barça remain three points clear at the top of the La Liga table after a difficult win over Getafe on Sunday. While there is cause for celebration with another important victory in the title race, the Catalans left much to be desired regarding the quality of their performance.

While Barca play Real Sociedad at 9pm on ST World Football Channel, Osasuna will play against Sevilla at 10pm on Sports Premium channel.

On Thursday, Valencia will battle Athletic Club at 8 pm on StarTimes’ Sports Premium Channel, while fierce rivals Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid will battle for a semi-final slot at 9 pm on ST World Football Channel.

“Non-StarTimes subscribers can stream the matches live on StarTimes-ON mobile app on the N800 weekly MAX VIP subscription. 

“Active StarTimes subscribers on classic and super bouquet can stream the matches live on their mobile phones via the StarTimes-ON streaming app at no extra cost by linking their smartcard numbers to StarTimes-ON apps,” Lazarus Ibeabuchi, PR Manager, StarTimes Nigeria disclosed yesterday.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.