Barça, Madrid Face Tough Rivals in Copa del Rey Q’finals Live on StarTimes

All quarter-final fixtures of the Spanish Copa del Rey will air live on StarTimes World Football and Sports Premium channels today and Thursday.

Barcelona will look to continue their unbeaten run since January and would be hoping to book a spot in the final four of the 2022-23 Copa del Rey when they welcome Real Sociedad for a massive quarterfinal clash at the Spotify Camp Nou this evening, while, Atletico Madrid will face rivals Real Madrid in another scintillating quarter final fixture.

Barça remain three points clear at the top of the La Liga table after a difficult win over Getafe on Sunday. While there is cause for celebration with another important victory in the title race, the Catalans left much to be desired regarding the quality of their performance.

While Barca play Real Sociedad at 9pm on ST World Football Channel, Osasuna will play against Sevilla at 10pm on Sports Premium channel.

On Thursday, Valencia will battle Athletic Club at 8 pm on StarTimes’ Sports Premium Channel, while fierce rivals Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid will battle for a semi-final slot at 9 pm on ST World Football Channel.

“Non-StarTimes subscribers can stream the matches live on StarTimes-ON mobile app on the N800 weekly MAX VIP subscription.

“Active StarTimes subscribers on classic and super bouquet can stream the matches live on their mobile phones via the StarTimes-ON streaming app at no extra cost by linking their smartcard numbers to StarTimes-ON apps,” Lazarus Ibeabuchi, PR Manager, StarTimes Nigeria disclosed yesterday.