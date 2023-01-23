Tinubu, Best Candidate to Fix Nigerian Socio-economic Problems, Says Group





Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, has been described as thr best option that will not be a learner if elected president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the February 25 elections, “as he will hit the ground running because of his past antecedent in Lagos State.

Tinubu will navigate Nigeria out of the present socio-economic crises, given the fact that he has once led the largest economy, Lagos State, and delivered, which has been a reference point in black African countries to date.

The Chairman of the Tinubu/Shettima Grassroots Independent Campaign Council (ICC), Dr. Genji Abubarka Sanusi, disclosed this while speaking at the inauguration of the ICC zonal, federal constituency, local government coordinators, directors and members of

the campaign council in Lokoja at the weekend.

Sanusi explained further that the country is at the crossroads, and it is Tinubu/Shettima that can solve all the problems for now, saying Nigerians cannot afford to miss this opportunity and that is why all the stakeholders are drumming support for APC candidate.

He said the inauguration of zonal, federal constituency, local government coordinators, directors and members of the campaign council is fundamental in several dimensions “because it is the implementation of the arm of the campaign and the vehicle that will convey the message of the renewed hope to the people, the silent majority at the grassroots.”

Sanusi added that the event is the commencement of the full-blown grassroots mobilisation process and door-to-door engagements, stressing that the coordinators quickly devise strategies that can best deliver the votes and are expected to commence activities immediately as there is no alternative to victory on February 25, 2023.

He added: “May I at this point express my gratitude to the Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, for the superlative performance of the new direction administration and landmark achievement in all sectors. May I also congratulate him on the recent inauguration of outstanding projects in the state by the president? We are proud of him.

“The Tinubu/Shettima Grassroots Independent Campaign Council is a platform that interfaces with the people at the grassroots level in a direct engagement from door to door on the need to support Tinubu/Shettima candidacy.”