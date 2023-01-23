SGF: FG Heartened by NPA’s Commitment, Dedication to Policies’ Implementation

Eromosele Abiodun and Gilbert Ekugbe

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha, has stated that the federal government is emboldened by the Nigerian Ports Authority’s (NPA’s) commitment and dedication to formulation and implementation of policies in its bid to achieve an all inclusive economic growth.

Mustapha who stated this while speaking at the long service award ceremony organised by NPA in Lagos at the weekend, said the testimony of the enormous achievements of the present government in the maritime sector would not have been complete without recognition of the management and staff of the NPA.

According to him, “While I encourage all other staff of NPA to aspire to similar recognition or reward, I implore you the awardees not to rest on your oars, but to give more this is because the maritime sector where you operate is very crucial to Nigeria’s maximisation of the very enviable comparative advantages that maritime endowments confer. As you celebrate this well deserved honour and recognition, I want you to know that Nigeria celebrates you.”

He added: “By deploying time and resources towards organising the prestigious event of this magnitude, the management of NPA has proven that high premium is placed on their human resources.”

He commended the board and management of NPA for sustaining a high impact culture of open recognition commendation, reward of excellence, recognition and reward, saying that appreciating staff means more when they are publicly communicated.

Earlier, the Managing Director, NPA, Mohammed Bello-Koko, said equipping its human resource assets to be the best in class in the industry is the overriding objective of the authority, assuring that the Authority will remain unwavering in the quest to achieve the feat.

He added that its drive towards attaining a 100 per cent occupational health and safety for its staff has resulted into ISO certification of Onne and Calabar ports, stressing that the authority is not relenting on its laurels until the other ports whose certification is at a conclusive state is also achieved.

“We will also continue to strive to achieve openness with our relationship between management and staff while also inculcate a sense of ownership all which is required to bring its lofty aspirations to fusion. I am optimistic that this event will create for our colleagues to strive for excellence, as I ensure that on behalf of the Board that everyday in NPA can only get better,” he averred.

“Organising this event and making it as colorful as it is derived from the determination of the management to showcase the premium that we place on our employees whose unrelenting commitment and contributions are responsible for the growth fortunes of the Authority,” he said.

“We would like to use this opportunity to appreciate the efforts of the secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), the Minister of Transportation, the Minister of Labour, for their unflinching support towards the delivery of the most desired salary increment for our employees. I will also like to use this opportunity to commend the leadership of the maritime workers and indeed the entire staff and authority for persevering and keeping faith with us,” he noted

The Chairman, Board of NPA, Mr. Akinwumi Ricketts, commended the staff for the unblemished and meritorious service, adding that every management is always willing to recognise and reward loyalty, selflessness, doggedness which is often exhibited by employees who served meritoriously.

“I congratulate from the bottom of my heart, the awardees of the long service award and we assure you that we will continue to be with you in the long haul and recognising those of you who have spent so much time in making sure NPA is where it is today. We will continue to make sure that you are consistently awarded, appreciated and awarded,” he said.

On his part, the Director General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh, pointed out the need for agencies and organisations to inculcate a culture of appreciating employees to increase productivity and revenue generation.

He said appreciating and rewarding employees will help in reducing redundancy and reduce the turnover of staff.