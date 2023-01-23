Nigerians Need Positive Mental Attitude in 2023, Says Cleric

Dike Onwuamaeze



The Lead Pastor of Harvesters International Christian Center (HICC), Pastor Bolaji Idowu, has encouraged Nigerians to put on positive mental attitude in order to overcome challenges that would come their way in 2023.

Idowu stated that positive mental attitudes that are coupled with strategic planning and backed up with spiritual direction would not be overemphasised in these challenging times.

He also called on Nigerians to use the month of January to set the tone for the rest of the year.

Idowu said: “If your mindset is negative and your beliefs are limited, there are heights you can never reach.”

He also commented on the growth of the HICC, which has radically transformed lives for almost two decades across Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Canada, The United Kingdom and United States of America.

The lead pastor said: “What started with just a roomful of people has grown to be one of the most desirable places of worship drawing over 1,000,000 visitors online and on-site.

“The HICC is a safe space. A no-judgment zone. This is why even the most secretive people are comfortable enough to share their deepest life struggles during our services.”

He further opined that the upcoming Winepress 2023, which is billed to be a four-day spiritual renewal conference, would disrupt limited mindsets by providing divine direction to Nigerians for 2023.

He said: “You need to seek direction from God to set your goals and collaborate with the right people to achieve these goals.

“Winepress is where you can get divine direction and the connections you need for 2023. It is also a place of transformational encounters with the Holy Ghost for persons seeking healing, life partners, career growth, business expansion, visa approvals, financial freedom, childbirth, and overall progress in their lives.”

The four-day event would be held at the Landmark Event Center, Victoria Island, Lagos, and other Harvesters’ worship centers in Gbagada, Anthony, Ikeja, Ibadan and Abuja on January 25th, 26th, 27th, and 29th.

The lead pastor said that the event would be packed with powerful prophetic ministration from Dunsin Oyekan, Nathaniel Bassey, and Pastor Omowunmi Idowu.