Immigration Arrests 303 Suspected Irregular Migrants in Uyo

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Three hundred and three suspected irregular migrants have bèen arrested in Uyo metropolis of Akwa Ibom State during a mop-up exercise conducted by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

The Comptroller of Immigration Service, Akwa Ibom State Command, Mrs Francisca Dakat, disclosed this weekend while briefing newsmen after the exercise in Uyo.

She explained that out of the 303 apprehended, 285 were adult while 18 were minors.

According to her, the mop-up exercise was in line with the service directives that non-Nigerian should not partake in the forthcoming general elections.

Dakat stressed that before the exercise, the command had carried out a sensitisation workshop for all non Nigerians resident in the state.

“The mop-up exercise which took place in Uyo metropolis will be a continuous exercise and will be extended to all the 31 Local Government Areas of the state.A total of 303 suspected irregular migrants were apprehended at different locations in the state capital.

“The 303 suspected irregular migrants were profiled and 203 were confirmed Nigeriens while 100 were Nigerians who have since been handed to their community leaders,” Dakat

stated.

She urged non-nationals, who are resident in the state and those who visited for business or leisure purposes to ensure that they have valid travel documents to prevent them from running foul of immigration extant laws.

The comptroller warned non-Nigerians against participating directly or indirectly in the forthcoming general elections, stressing that culprits will be punished accordingly.

She commended the Comptroller General of NIS, the State Government and other security agencies for their support to ensure success of the mop up exercise.