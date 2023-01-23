9mobile to Raise Millionaires in CashToken Rewards Offer

Emma Okonji

9mobile has partnered CeLD Innovations Limited to raise millionaires among 9mobile customers who participate and win in its CashToken Rewards Offer.

The reward programme offers loyal customers on the 9mobile network a chance to win between N5 thousand and N100 million weekly.

The Director, Product Innovation and Business Development at 9mobile, Kenechukwu Okonkwo, who announced the partnership of the reward scheme during a media briefing in Lagos recently, said the reward programme was part of the company’s continuous commitment to reciprocate the loyalty demonstrated by its customers.

“As a brand, 9mobile is always here for our loyal customers, and this is our way of ushering them into the new year 2023.

“We understand that our customers rely on us to make those vital connections needed to make businesses profitable and bring families together in prosperity. So, through the CashToken Rewards programme, we want to give every 9mobile subscriber a chance of winning up to N100 million by recharging their lines or joining our fast and reliable network,” Okonkwo said.

According to him, every recharge of N1000 for existing customers or N200 for new customers earns the customer one CashToken. Cumulative credit recharge to the limit of N1000 for existing and N200 for new customers within a month also qualify for the reward scheme. Every CashToken generates an instant cash-back of N6 and is an entry into the National CashToken draws every Saturday at 9:00 pm on the AIT network.

Subscribers can enter multiple times to increase their chances of winning. For every N1000 spent on data or airtime purchases, customers automatically get an entry into the weekly National CashToken draw, Okonkwo further explained.

To participate, customers are expected to dial *6700*09# to enroll on the CashToken platform before they can enjoy the benefits and can view and redeem their CashToken balances anytime by dialing *6700#. Accumulated CashTokens can be redeemed as 9mobile airtime/data or to pay for transactions with over 200 participating merchant platforms.