PVC Collection: Ogun Declares Tuesday, Wednesday as Work-free Days

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Ogun State Government has declared Tuesday, 24th, and Wednesday, 25th January, as work-free days for workers in the state public service to enable them collect their permanent voter cards (PVCs).

The declaration was contained in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Kunle Somorin.

He said, “Following the

extension of Permanent Voter Cards collection till Sunday, January 29, 2023, by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Governor Dapo Abiodun has graciously approved two days — Tuesday, 24th and Wednesday, 25th January — as work-free days to enable public servants to collect their PVCs from their respective local government.

“Gov. Abiodun also enjoined all executive members of public markets and private establishments in the state to allow flexibility in their schedules for residents to use the opportunity to visit the Independent National Electoral Commission’s offices or collection centres where they registered to collect their PVCs.”

The governor said that voting is a civic responsibility, adding that all eligible citizens must be allowed to exercise their rights to choose who governs them.