  • Sunday, 22nd January, 2023

PVC Collection: Ogun Declares Tuesday, Wednesday as Work-free Days

Nigeria | 41 mins ago

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Ogun State Government has declared Tuesday, 24th, and Wednesday, 25th January, as work-free days for workers in the state public service to enable them collect their permanent voter cards (PVCs).

The declaration was contained in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Kunle Somorin.

He said, “Following the

extension of Permanent Voter Cards collection till Sunday, January 29, 2023, by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Governor Dapo Abiodun has graciously approved two days — Tuesday, 24th and Wednesday, 25th January — as work-free days to enable public servants to collect their PVCs from their respective local government.

“Gov. Abiodun also enjoined all executive members of public markets and private establishments in the state to allow flexibility in their schedules for residents to use the opportunity to visit the Independent National Electoral Commission’s offices or collection centres where they registered to collect their PVCs.”

The governor said that voting is a civic responsibility, adding that all eligible citizens must be allowed to exercise their rights to choose who governs them. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.