Cases of Diphtheria Hit 100 in Kano

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano





The Kano State Government yesterday confirmed that it had recorded 100 cases of diphtheria and four cases of Lassa fever in 12 Local Government Areas of the state.

Consequently, Public Complaints Commission (PCC), an agency of the federal government, advised Nigerians to abide by the warning of the NCDC on the recent outbreak of diphtheria.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Aminu Tsanyawa revealed the figure at a session with journalists yesterday in Kano.

Tsanyawa listed the local government areas where the diseases are ravaging to include Ungogo, Nassarawa, Bichi, Dala, Dawakin Kudu, Fagge, Gwale, Kano Municipal, Kumbotso, Rano, Dawakin Tofa and Gwarzo.

Of the 100 cases of diphtheria, the health commissioner said eight were confirmed, while awaiting more results.

He said: “We have lost three among the eight confirmed, and 22 among other suspected cases. Currently, 27 patients are on admission receiving treatment while 41 have been managed and discharged successfully.

He described diphtheria as an acute toxic infection caused by the corynebacterium species, transmitted from person to person through respiratory droplets and contact with contaminated clothing and objects.

“Symptoms range from mild to severe fever, cough, sneezing, sore throat, neck swelling, difficulty in breathing. Complications may include damage to the heart, kidney damage, and bleeding with death in up to 21 per cent of cases.”

Tsanyawa said diphtheria is a vaccine preventable disease, and its antigen is among the pentatonic vaccine (PETA) taken three times (PENTA-3) before the age of one year.

“From our records, most of the patients are not being fully vaccinated, and those vaccinated are resisting being protected. This has shown that immunization is highly effective and protective against all vaccine preventable disease.”

He further stated that, “spread of diphtheria infection can be prevented via use of improve personal hygiene, use of face mask especially among older children, proper handling of respiratory secretion, appropriate handling of suspected cases by healthcare workers and prompt referrals, proper cases management using recommended and above all, getting all eligible children vaccinated.”

He also hinted that, “on January 10, the PHEOC also received a report of suspected case of Lassa Fever from MAWTH, team was deployed to investigate, sample was taken for laboratory test, three days later, the result turned positive for Lassa Fever.

“The patient was evacuated to an isolation centre in AKTH, the PHEOC called for an emergency meeting during which Lassa Fever Technical Working Group (LFTWG) was established, state RRT was deployed, contacts were line listed, categorized and are being followed up.

“Ten samples were taken from the high-risk contacts of the index case, three became positive making a total of four cases currently managed at the AKTH Isolation centre.

“The state government has also activated Kanar Dawaki Isolation centre for isolating the Lassa Fever cases, staff of Yahaya have been trained and transferred to the Isolation centre where drugs and consumables were propositioned and is fully functional.”

He said the index case was a 26-year-old businessman in Taraba state where he started developing symptoms and later came back to Kano State his hometown where he visited several facilities.

At a session with journalists in Abuja yesterday, the federal commissioner recalled how the infection broke out in Kimba village at the time he was the chairman of Biu Local Government Area.

Adamu noted that it was pathetic to see children affected by diphtheria virus as such he called that, people should do all they can to follow the NCDC guidelines and also do the needful to protect their loved ones from contacting the disease.

He said: “You will recall when that happened we quickly reported and I spoke with newsmen who helped us to broadcast the issue, which as a result attracted the MSF- Doctors without borders, who swing into action to arrest the situation in Kimba village.”

Adamu said as a matter of urgency, the state ministry of health in Borno and stakeholders should begin to do the needful as already there are cases in Yobe state which is a signal to Borno state to prepare in the event that the virus is found.

“As stakeholder in Borno state I am doing everything to ensure that everyone around me get the necessary information particularly health related information regarding such health issues.

“When it happened in my local government, the then Commissioner for health in Borno state, Dr. Salma Ana’s Kolo, who is also from the same local government played pivotal role towards ensuring that the menace was arrested within the shortest time to avoid spread.

“We as a local government also stir our health units with accommodating pressure to fight the disease to a hold. I believe that when people take health related information serious and work according to expert guides, we shall achieve success beyond the ordinary.”