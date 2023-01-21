 PDP Dissolves Ekiti State Executive Committee, Suspends Nnamani, Others

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended the Ekiti State Executive Committee with immediate effect.

In its place the National Working Committee (NWC) of party approved the appointment of Ekiti State Caretaker Committee to run the affairs of the party in the state for a period of three months effective from Friday, January 20, 2023 and to function pursuant to Section 24(2) of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017).

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Debo Ologunagba, in a statement issued yesterday said the national leadership of the party relied on Sections 29(2)(b) and 31(2)(e) of the party’s constitution (as amended in 2017) to dissolve the state excos.

He said: “Following the recent developments in the Ekiti State Chapter of our great party, the National Working Committee (NWC), after careful deliberations and extensive consultations, on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC) and pursuant to Sections 29(2)(b) and 31(2)(e) of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017), has dissolved the PDP Ekiti State Executive Committee with immediate effect.

“In its place the NWC, on behalf of NEC has approved the appointment of Ekiti State Caretaker Committee to run the affairs of the Party in the State for a period of three (3) months effective from today Friday, January 20, 2023 and to function pursuant to Section 24(2) of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017).”

The NWC also approved the appointment of Mr. Sadiq Obanoyen as Chairman of the PDP Ekiti State Caretaker Committee.

The party urged all leaders, critical stakeholders and members of the party in Ekiti State to remain united and focused on the task ahead.

Meanwhile, the NWC of the party has also approved the suspension of former Governor of Enugu State, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, Chief Chris Ogbu (Imo State) with effect from Friday, January 20, 2023, over allegations of anti-party activities.

Ologunagba said, “The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has after a very extensive review and consideration of the affairs of our Party in the country, pursuant to the provisions of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017) approved the suspension of Senator Chimaroke Nnamani (Enugu State) and Chief Chris Ogbu (Imo State) with effect from today, Friday, January 20, 2023, over allegations of anti-party activities.

“The party also approved suspension of some members of the party in Ekiti State with effect from today, Friday, January 20, 2023.”

The suspended members are: Ayeni Funso (Ekiti North); Ajijola Lateef Oladimeji, (Ekiti Central); Emiola Adenike Jennifer (Ekiti South II); Ajayi Babatunde Samuel, (Ekiti North II); Olayinka James Olalere, (Ekiti Central); Akerele Oluyinka (Ekiti North I); and Fayose Oluwajomiloju John (Ekiti Central I).

The PDP urged all leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of the party across the country to remain united and focused on the mission of the party to Rescue, Rebuild and Redirect the nation from misrule.