Obi: I’m Not Like Candidate That Doesn’t Know His Age

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos



Presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, has said that his candidature represents the present generation, adding that he’s not like the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate that is over 70 years old and the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate that does not even know his age.

Obi said that it is better to elect those that are stingy for prudence and accountability than to choose people that will squander the commonwealth of Nigeria

He added that Nigeria is physically challenged and needs total deliverance, which can only be done by a patriot.

Obi who stated this while addressing the mammoth crowd that thronged the venue of his campaign rally at Rwang Pam Stadium in Jos, Plateau State, said Nigeria needs urgent deliverance, adding that if elected, his administration will build a country that all citizens will feel a sense of belonging.

He expressed disappointment that Nigeria has suddenly become the poverty capital of the world, noting that the economy of the country will be rejigged to eradicate poverty and restore the lost hope of an average Nigeria.

He said, “It is a shock that Nigeria has become the poverty capital of the world through bad leadership. A vote for Obi/Dati will restore lost hope. The two of us are educated, Nigeria should look at the pedigrees and backgrounds of all the candidates and choose the right one. We are the most qualified of all the candidates; we are not like the PDP candidate that is over 70 years, and the APC candidate that does not even know his age.

“2023 is not the turn of anyone, but the turn of all Nigerians to a choice for credible leadership; it is the turn of Nigerians to take their destiny in their hands. I am contesting because I am a Nigerian. There’s no difference between the rich and the poor; they both go to the same market, we shall bridge the gap if elected.”

He assured the people of Plateau State that if elected, he will restore the lost glory of the state and make it a tourist destination in Africa.

Also addressing the crowd, the gubernatorial candidate of the party in Plateau State, Dr. Patrick Dakum, implored the people of the state to brace up for the challenge, and collect their PVCs before the deadline, adding that by so doing, their labour will not be in vain.