Minister Tasks New NDDC Board to Focus on Core Mandate, Warns Against In-fighting

Okon Bassey in Uyo





The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Obong Umana Okon Umana has warned the new Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) against unnecessary in-fighting that could derail the core vision and mandate of the commission.

Umana, who gave the warning yesterday at a retreat for NDDC board and management that is going on at the Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resort, Uyo, Akwa Ibom state capital, tasked them to live above board in the discharge of their duties.

At the retreat with the theme, ‘NDDC: Making a Difference’, the minister charged them to strictly adhere to the rules of due diligence and transparency in line with the Establishment and Public Procurement Acts.

He said the inauguration of the board was meant to enhance the development of the Niger Delta region, saying the region, which had suffered neglect and deprivation for so long, needed a new lease of life.

Umana called on the board members and management to set a template that would facilitate rapid development of the region and Nigeria in general.

“This retreat is principally to ensure that the new Board is properly equipped to provide a new direction for the development of the Niger Delta region,” he stressed.

The Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Chief Samuel Ogbuku, explained that “the Board is expected to do something differently in order to take the Niger Delta region to greater heights.”

Ogbuku said the new Board has a template for a sustainable programme for youths and every citizen of the region.

He assured that the Commission would endeavour to create partnership with International Oil Companies (IOCs) and other stakeholders through a Public Private Partnership (PPP) initiative.

He urged participants to come up with fresh ideas, programmes and blueprints towards taking the region to a new level of development.

“We will soon unfold our packages for the development of the region. The Niger Delta Development Commission Board is expected to make great difference this time around,” he stated.