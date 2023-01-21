Have You Ever Thought About Servicing Your Car’s Airbag? 

Bennett Oghifo

You service your car regularly, but have you ever thought of servicing your airbags? An airbag is one of the most important safety systems in your car, and it makes sense that you know you can depend on yours. Even so, not many people know how and when they should service their airbags.

We’ve taken the time to answer the three most common questions regarding airbags, to help you make an informed decision when it comes to their maintenance.

Do they need to be replaced, and how often?

Unfortunately, there is no clear-cut answer on when you should replace your airbag, or if at all. Guidelines in owner’s manuals differ between car makes and models. Your best option is to find out what your owner’s manual says, but keep in mind that if you have an older car, the manufacturer might not have had the same information about airbags then that they do now.

In the case of airbags, it’s better to be safe than sorry. If you think it’s time to have them serviced, or have never had them serviced since buying your car, it’s probably time.

What does airbag replacement and maintenance entail?

Most modern cars have diagnostic systems in place that should give you ample warning about airbag replacement. If the corresponding warning light comes on, it’s time to have it checked out.

Whatever you decide to do, make sure that you have your airbags serviced or replaced at reputable and professional servicing stations, using manufacturer-approved airbags. Always remember that installing a knockoff airbag can have lethal consequences.

Another concern you should keep in mind is to stay away from repacking airbags. Apart from the potentially life-threatening results, repacking an airbag is illegal, and no professional service centre will engage in the practice.

What is the cost of replacing airbags?

Just like the servicing guidelines, airbag replacement and fitment costs vary across vehicle makes and models. Despite any costs involved, we recommend that you insist on using Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) equipment.

The price may be steep, but it’s an investment in your passengers’ safety that you cannot ignore.

(Source: MiDAS)