Danny Young Ties the Knot in Style

Singer, Ajibola Danladi, aka Danny Young, is now a married man. Danny Young refused to end the year a bachelor or engaged man so he tied the knot with his beautiful lover, Remilekun. In a clip captured by Showbiz, the musician and his beautiful bride exchanged their vows of loyalty, faithfulness, and love before God, friends, and family. Danny looked dapper in his white suit and shades, while his wife equally looked regal in her white dress with her veil and accessories to match.

Danny shared some moments before his wedding as well as friends who showed up to celebrate with them on his Instagram story channel. The wedding ceremony which was held in Lagos assumed a carnival like atmosphere when Young’s colleagues in the music industry took over the reception with performances tagged ‘grab the mic’. Among the celebrities present at the wedding ceremony are Kenny Blaq, Style Plus, Peruzzi, Korede Bello, Seyi Law, Sean Tizzle and CDQ.

Royalties also graced the occasion. Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, The Olowo of Owo, Oba (Dr) Ajibade Gbadegesin, Olu Of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III were some of the bigwigs present at the marriage ceremony of the Afro Beat singer. The well decorated venue for the wedding was packed with guests and different displays. Corporate, captains of industry and state executives were not left out of the gathering.

Personalities such as the former Deputy Governor of Osun State, Mrs. Titilayo Yomori, MD/CEO Zenith Bank, Mr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu, Chairman/CEO JOF Limited, Dr. Segun Olugboyegun, First Bank Group Executive and Executive Director, FBN, UK, Omoba Oluwatosin Adewuyi, Chief (Dr.) Rotimi Ibidapo CEO Midas Group of Companies, Group Captain Oguntoye Rtd. were among the many dignitaries at the event.

Speaking on their relationship, Danny Young who is a prince of the Ogunoye Dynasty in Owo Kingdom of Ondo State disclosed that he met his wife Remilekun years ago. “I met Remilekun many years ago and we’ve been friends and waxing stronger. She’s a very intelligent and special lady and I love her so much,” Danny Young said.

The Ooni also gave his blessings and prayed that the couple enjoys their marriage in peace love and harmony.

One of the highlights of the reception was when RnB group Style Plus serenaded the couple with their classic music ‘Olufunmi’ which had the guest sing along.