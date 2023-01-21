A Wizkid, Davido Joint Tour at Last?

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Nigerian music lovers especially of the afrobeats genre and the pop culture enthusiasts have longed been yearning for a joint tour headlined by two of their favourite artists, Wizkid and Davido. They had imagined such experience to be groundbreaking as both artists for long have been at the top of their games and considering their wide fan base across the music world.

Not like these two superstar singers aren’t aware of the wish to see them together on expedition. As a matter of fact, Davido sometimes back did talk about a joint album and tour plans with Wizkid. But it just never happened, leaving their fans to their imagination. While Wizkid on his part as usual pretended not to be aware and continually kept to himself.

Although there’s been the notion of ‘who’s a bigger star’ but that seems to be among their fans. In what would be a momentous event in the music scene and the Afrobeats genre, Nigerian fans might be seeing Davido and Wizkid perform together on same stage later this year. Wizkid last Wednesday announced that he will be going on tour with Davido.

The Starboy took to his Instagram story to post that the proposed tour will take place after his fifth studio album tour titled ‘More Love, Less Ego (MLLE)’. Wizkid also asked fans to anticipate ahead of the long-awaited collaboration although he did not give a specific date. In the post he made on his insta story, Wizkid wrote “After my MLLE tour!! Davido and I going on tour! Save your coins! I no wan hear pim”.

The 20-city ‘MLLE’ tour will begin on March 3, in Houston, Texas, and end in Los Angeles, California on April 7. Davido though liked the post and was expected to repost or comment. The announcement took the ’30 Billion Gang” and “Wizkid FC” by surprise, but at the same time ignited excitement in both camps. It wouldn’t be the first time the duo will be performing together. They shared the stage at Wizkid’s 2017 December concert where he brought Davido out as a special guest to perform.