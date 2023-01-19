Blackmailing Saraki Can’t Stop APC, AbdulRazaq’s Defeat, Says PDP Campaign DG

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Director-General, Peoples Democratic Party Campaign Council in Kwara State, Prof. Ali Ahmad has said that, the party is poised to reclaim power from the ruling All Progressives Congress( APC) and state governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq in the forthcoming general elections despite the blackmail being used by the state governor against the former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki.

He said that the people of the state were tired of the APC led state government and would use their permanent voters cards to reject APC during the forthcoming general election in the state.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin on Tuesday against the backdrop of the ongoing blackmail of the state governor, Alhaji AbdulRazaq against Dr. Saraki ahead of the forthcoming election, Prof. Ahmad said that, “all these blackmail would not yield any positive result as Kwarans have made up their mind to vote out APC in the state”..

Prof Ali said the people of the state were now more prepared to use their permanent voters cards to effect the change in the state so as to return the state for peace and progress.

He further stressed that despite Saraki not on the ballot, the incumbent governor is still campaigning against him.

He said, “As you can see, all the efforts to pull down our leader Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki by the APC have proved fruitless. They could not achieve anything with all their huge propaganda and lies against him.

“Since they could not achieve anything, they went ahead to destroy some of the properties belonging to and named after his late father Dr Olusola Saraki of blessed memory.

“During their campaigns in 2018, the Kwara APC lied that Saraki masterminded the Offa robbery, but thank God he has been vindicated by the court of law.

“As if it was not enough, Gov. AbdulRazaq went ahead to demolish Ile-Arugbo (a building built by Dr Olusola Saraki to house and cater for the aged people in Kwara)”.

He added, “Kwara is known for peace and harmony and we are happy that Saraki displayed to be a good Ambassador in that regard.

“Since we lost the elections in 2019, Dr Bukola Saraki has avoided the Ahmadu Bello Way not because he cannot afford to beef up his security details against any possible attack by the APC and their hirelings but because he has promised never to join issues with Gov AbdulRazaq on his fruitless vindictive campaign of calumny and to maintain the peaceful nature of the state.

“You can see the series of attacks melted on us when we lost elections in 2019, still Dr Bukola Saraki wasn’t moved by the personal attacks, rather he is waxing stronger.

“I can tell you that the peaceful conduct of our leader in the state has been causing a serious headache for the Gov AbdulRazaq-led Kwara govt. They can’t do without mentioning Saraki.

” Even though Saraki is not contesting for any elective post in 2023, they won’t stop mentioning his name. This shows that they are in fear. I am assuring you that nothing can save the APC this time, not even their propaganda and lies.”

Ali therefore urged Kwarans to vote for all the PDP candidates from top to bottom at the forthcoming 2023 general election, stressing that the ruling APC, has driven backwards compared to PDP states.