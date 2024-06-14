Abdullahi Ahmed: Leaving an Indelible Mark through Service to Humanity 

The member representing Musawa/Matazu Federal Constituency in Katsina State, Hon. Abdullahi Aliyu Ahmed is leaving an indelible mark on the canvas of history because of his service to humanity. Writes Francis Sardauna

As a trained, urbane and avid believer in the integrity of hard work and merit in all facets of human endeavours, Hon. Abdullahi Aliyu Ahmed, the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Interior has lived a life of selflessness and sacrifice for the good of the greater society.

He has led a revolutionary leadership since he mounted the saddle as the lawmaker representing Musawa/Matazu Federal Constituency of Katsina State. As a highly cosmopolitan Nigerian, he does not discriminate on the grounds of tribe, religion, political or geography.

He has a super knack for listening, which makes it easy for him to accommodate all shades of opinions and leanings. Forever in a pursuit of knowledge, Ahmed believes that it is in the maze of the exchange of ideas, convictions and discussions that the best in people and issues can sprout.

The legislator has an enduring disposition to the welfare of the poor and needy in the society. This has informed his charity works and contributions over the years and personal sacrifices for the education and transformation of vulnerable households and underprivileged within and outside his constituency.

In fact, no person with need ever leaves Ahmed’s presence without receiving some form of succour. Many citizens of Musawa/Matazu constituency and other Nigerians within and outside the state have set up flourishing businesses and entrepreneurship centres as a result of his benevolence.

His public life has been driven by a quest for a society where the wealthy and strong must use their expertise, educational backgrounds and strength to ensure a system where the weak can find space and encouragement to excel in all ramifications.

The Talban-Musawa mission has been and is still the defence of the superiority of the law and the social contract to manage for public good, public treasury entrusted to his watch, hence, his transparency and accountability in managing constituency funds since he assumed office as the federal lawmaker.

His quest for and pursuit of the general good has benefited immensely from his humane character and forgiving heart, and his rare leadership qualities have been acknowledged by his colleagues as equal to none because he has established a constituency office where issues are raised and resolved.

From bolstering infrastructure to ensuring equitable access to quality education by his constituents irrespective of their political and religious affiliations, Ahmed’s aged-long vision has empowered the youth and women, fostering a generation capable of steering the constituency and the state towards a brighter and sustainable future.

The chairman, house committee on interior’s unflinching efforts transcends political rhetoric of the constituency, embodying a commitment and determination to ensure that every constituent enjoys the fundamental right to a healthy and fulfilling life.

His humane character led to his recent donation of free medicare items worth millions of naira to hundreds of women and newborn babies at Matazu General hospital. He sponsored the conduct of Caesarean section (CS) for 1,000 people and distributed delivery kits to 1,500 expectant mothers in the area.

As a beacon of hope and transformative representation, the lawmaker also distributed 9,000 bags of rice, spaghetti and macaroni as Ramadan palliatives to his constituents and inaugurated a state-of-the-art mosque at Tuge community. He has been an example in the service of humanity.

Determined to leave an indelible mark on the canvas of history, the lawmaker had renovated the maternity ward, isolation centre and laboratory room of the Comprehensive Primary Healthcare Centre, Matazu.

Scanning, microscope, genotype testing machines and two power generating sets as well as beds were among other items purchased by the young Talban Musawa for efficient and effective service delivery in the hospital.

The astute politician has built a centre with modern apparatus for the rehabilitation and reformation of drug addicts and offenders in Musawa. The centre is providing counselling and rehabilitation services to drug users, patient detoxification as well as social reintegration by assessing their physical and mental health in order to stem the tide of drug addiction.

Over 40 hospital beds were purchased by the philanthropist and donated to Kurkujan Primary Health Centre. He renovated Dissi Health Centre and equipped the facility with beddings. He constructed seven boreholes across the ward to address the age-long problem of water scarcity in the area.

Recognizing that true empowerment begins with knowledge, Ahmed has spearheaded initiatives that have revolutionised the educational landscape of the constituency. He built and equipped a block of two-classrooms with a befitting staff room and a store at Jikamshi Community Secondary School in Musawa.

He also constructed two-block of classrooms at Dankande community secondary school with one staff office and a store for the take-off of the community school. He equally constructed two-block of four classrooms at Dissi community Islamiyya School in Matazu local government.

The Islamic school, according to its teachers, has since admitted over 500 pupils in the predominantly farmers’ community thereby supporting the state government’s efforts in tackling the spate of out-of-school children.

He also doled out N3,000,000 for the renovation and rehabilitation of a mosque in Sabon-layi and constructed another Islamic school in Malikaji community in Karachi ward of Musawa local government.

Ahmed has granted educational scholarships to about 500 vulnerable children whose parents cannot afford their school fees. This gesture had drastically reduced the illiteracy ratio because many children have been enrolled in both conventional and Islamic schools in the areas.

He has constructed six toilets and a motorised borehole at Government Day Girls Secondary School, Musawa and six other boreholes at different cemeteries and in some strategic locations in all the political wards of Musawa/Matazu federal constituency.

The lawmaker renovated the dam, purchased and distributed over 100 water pumping machines to irrigation farmers in Matazu A ward. He rehabilitated and equipped the Primary Healthcare Centre in Matazu B ward with state-of-the-art facilities thereby tackling the lack of adequate health centres in the area.

Five boreholes and a two-block of classrooms with a staff office were constructed by the lawmaker at Kogari ward. In the Karadua ward, he constructed a hospital at Runfar Yar Tsaminya and rehabilitated the Karadua hospital, and donated N2,000,000 for the renovation of Nasarawa mosque.

To stem the spate of unemployment in the constituency, the lawmaker had secured employment slots for constituents into the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), amongst others.

In Gwarjo ward, Ahmed renovated the community hospital, distributed 120 bags of fertiliser and 50 water pumping machines to both irrigation and wet season farmers in the area. While in Mazoji A, he had built a befitting Friday Mosque and four boreholes for residents of the community.

As if that was not enough, he distributed 100 bags of fertiliser and 50 water pumping machines to farmers in the area. He also renovated their hospital and constructed a dem for them at Fafu to boost irrigation farming in the agrarian community.

Some farmers in Sayaya ward also smile home recently with 20 water pumping machines and 40 bags of fertiliser courtesy of the life-transforming politician. Another dam was also constructed by him in Garu ward as well as a block of classrooms at Tashar Nababa primary school.

Aside from the infrastructural projects he executed across the Musawa/Matazu federal constituency, Ahmed has assisted different communities, individuals and corporate organisations with cash amounting to millions of nairas to help cushion their economic hardship and improve their livelihood.

His endless assistance to victims of banditry and natural disaster in the constituency is arguably the first and only political gladiator to have done this within his constituency, is well gazetted and will remain indelible in the minds of the constituents even as they await more projects in the constituency.

He has also provided resettlement packages worth millions of naira for internally displaced persons in the constituency and other parts of the state, giving financial support to families of those who lost their loved ones. He also recognized and rewarded academic and creative excellence in different communities in the constituency.

The young Talban Musawa has distributed over 8000 bags of millets, rice, sugar and spaghetti to vulnerable people in the two local governments to tackle their hardship during the Holy months of Ramadan. He equally doled out hundreds of rams, clothing and cash to the constituents during each Sallah celebration.

He always defends the interest and welfare of the residents of the two local governments irrespective of religion, tribal or political affiliations. He has become a legendary example for his fearless commitment to always stand on the side of his people as their champion and his humane and benevolent spirit especially for the vulnerable has been unparalleled for years.

Unarguably, Ahmed’s enviable legacy extends beyond the temporal confines of a political career. His dedication and unwavering commitment to the betterment of Musawa/Matazu constituency, has etched his name into the annals of exemplary leadership. His nationalistic vision, leadership by consensus, and his popularity with people across party, religion and ethnic lines, had earned him their trust to lead the House of Representatives Committee on Interior